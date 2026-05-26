Newsletter schedule this week: There will be no issues Wednesday or Thursday this week. There will be an episode of Sharp China that we will publish Thursday.

There were rumors last week that Xi Jinping would travel to North Korea this week. So far there has been no confirmation, but if he is going, the DPRK launching a ballistic missile in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, on the eve of a possible visit and while Wang Yi is in New York speaking to the UN Security Council, seems awkward.

Today’s top items:

1. Wang Yi at the UN - Foreign Minister Wang Yi used China’s May presidency of the Security Council to convene a high-level meeting on Monday in New York on “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System,” with representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 foreign ministers, in attendance. I have posted a translation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summary of his comments.

Wang said “the c…