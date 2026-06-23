Today’s top items:

1. Wang Yi in India - Wang Yi has been in India for the 16th BRICS High-Level Meeting of National Security Advisers and Senior Officials. He met with PM Modi and Indian National Security Advisor Doval, as well as the other officials attending, including the Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council. I have posted translations of the readouts of the key meetings in this section.

Wang Yi said there are four lessons of the US-Iran conflict: