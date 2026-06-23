Wang Yi on lessons of US-Iran war; Selected Works of Xi Jinping on Party Building; Policy support for auto consumption; Liu Guozhong and biopharma and brain interfaces; Alibaba sues US government
Today’s top items:
1. Wang Yi in India - Wang Yi has been in India for the 16th BRICS High-Level Meeting of National Security Advisers and Senior Officials. He met with PM Modi and Indian National Security Advisor Doval, as well as the other officials attending, including the Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council. I have posted translations of the readouts of the key meetings in this section.
Wang Yi said there are four lessons of the US-Iran conflict:
First, the importance of upholding international rules. The resolution of any international or regional hotspot issue should be premised on observing international rules; the law of the jungle may prevail for a time, but it is not sustainable.
一是维护国际规则的重要性。任何国际和地区热点问题的解决都应以遵守国际规则为前提，丛林法则可以得逞一时，但不可持续。
Second, the importance of respecting national sovereignty. Territorial integrity must not be violated and a country’s internal affairs must not be interfered in; this is the most basic bottom line of international morality.
二是尊重国家…