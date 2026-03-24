A short newsletter today…

Today’s top items:

1. Wang Yi speaks with Iranian counterpart - Wang Yi had a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. According to the readout:

Wang Yi reiterated China’s principled position, emphasizing that all hotspot issues should be resolved through dialogue and negotiation instead of using force. Talking is always better than fighting. This serves the interests of the Iranian nation and people and reflects the universal desire of the international community. He expressed hope that all parties would seize every opportunity and window for peace to launch the peace negotiation process as soon as possible. China will continue to maintain an objective and impartial stance, oppose the violation of other countries’ sovereignty, actively advocate for peace and the cessation of hostilities, and commit to regional peace and stability.

2. Japan-China - There is a new diplomatic incident between Japan and China. A man claiming to be a member of the Self-Defe…