Today’s top items:

1. Wang Yi speaks with Iranian counterpart - Wang Yi had a call Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi. According to the readout:

Araghchi briefed on the situation regarding the first-stage memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States, and sincerely thanked China for the constructive role it had played in advancing the negotiations and reaching the agreement. Araghchi said the memorandum of understanding should be earnestly implemented, including Israel halting its military operations against Lebanon. Iran has always viewed its relationship with China from a strategic height, and looks forward to enhancing mutual trust with China, deepening cooperation across all fields, and jointly advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

阿拉格齐通报了伊朗和美国达成第一阶段谅解备忘录有关情况，衷心感谢中方为推动谈判和达成协议发挥的积极作用。阿拉格齐表示，有关谅解备忘录应得到切实执行，包括以色列停止对黎巴嫩的军事行动。伊方始终从战略高度看待对华关系，期待同中方增进彼此互信，深化各领域合作，共同推进两国全面战略伙伴关系。

Wang Yi said China welcomes the fir…