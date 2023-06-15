Summary of the Essential Eight:

More weak economic data, rate cut, another report of incoming stimulus -Today the Wall Street Journal also reported that a stimulus package may be coming, one that looks straight out of the old playbook, from special bonds to fund infrastructure to relaxing housing purchase restrictions in lower tier cities. Hope springs eternal, but if policymakers do roll out a stimulus like this they must be getting really desperate about the state of the economy.

Premier Li to Germany and France - Premier Li is making his first overseas trip as Premier. I think he will be less than pleased with the call from the European Commission to ban Huawei and ZTE, and from France to limit imports of PRC cars, as discussed in the next two items.