Weak GDP data - The Covid reopening boom has turned out to be more of a fizzle, as Q2 YoY growth was 6.3% and growth from Q1 was just 0.8%, both below expectations. Perhaps the most worrisome data point from the Monday release is the 21.3% unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 in urban areas. Perhaps the worsening data may change the top leadership’s view of the need for more meaningful stimulus, but so far there are few signs of a shift.