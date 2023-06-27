Weak holiday consumption data - The Dragon Boat Festival holiday data are another sign of weaker than expected consumption data, as several data points came in at levels below pre-pandemic 2019. The rumored bigger stimulus still has not materialized, and while some may hope that now that Li Qiang has returned from Europe he can roll up his sleeves and announce something much more meaningful, I think we may have to wait until at least later in July, perhaps after the long overdue National Financial Work Conference?