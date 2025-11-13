What’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi up to by reviving the phrase “survival-threatening situation”? Is Japan going to repeat its past mistakes of militarism? Does Japan try to once again make enemy with the Chinese and other Asian people? Does Japan attempt to subvert the post-WWII international order? - PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson

Summary of today’s top items:

1. October credit demand weak - The October loan data missed expectations and growth in aggregate financing was the lowest since July 2024.

2. CSRC chair Wu Qing to resign? - Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that Wu Qing, the chairman of the China Securities and Regulatory Commission since February 2024, is sick and has asked for permission to resign. He has done a good job cleaning up the stock markets and since he took the job the Shanghai Composite is up over 40% and now trades around a ten-year high. Likely in response to this Reuters report, most major websites today carried a story about Wu travel…