Weekly Open Thread 2022 #14
Happy Friday! Only one starter question from me, along with a handful of links to some interesting stories.
Watching the surprising and far from over Shanghai mess, how much worse might the COVID situation and the economic impact throughout the PRC get?
As always, feel free to discuss whatever you would like.
Worth reading:
Shanghai enters ‘decisive battle’ to stamp out infections within communities; doubles down control measures and testing - Global Times:
Shanghai has entered a "decisive battle" to stamp out coronavirus infections within communities since Friday, as the local government announced measures to double down on quarantine measures in residential compounds and scale up nucleic acid tests. Epidemiologists believe those are necessary steps for the metropolis to clear up COVID-19 infections within communities as soon as early May.
Despite positive signs in Shanghai such as the downward trending of cases found outside the quarantined areas and more people being discharged from qu…