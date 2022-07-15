Happy Friday, I have a couple of suggested topics but as always feel free to discuss what you would like:

The Q2GDP data is out, +0.4% growth in real terms year over year, -2.6% quarter over quarter on a seasonally adjust basis. Shanghai’s Q2 GDP contracted by 13.7% year over year. How accurate do you think the data are, is the 2022 5.5% GDP target at all possible, if for example they ramp up stimulus and relax restrictions on heavy emission and pollution industries? What else could they do to hit the 5.5% target?

The top report on the Friday evening CCTV News is a 33 minute segment on Xi’s Xinjiang inspection tour - 习近平在新疆考察时强调 完整准确贯彻新时代党的治疆方略 建设团结和谐繁荣富裕文明进步安居乐业生态良好的美好新疆. Ding Xuexiang, Liu He, Zhang Youxia, Chen Xi, He Lifeng are mentioned in the release as joining him. Wang Xiaohong was also there but was not mentioned in it.

Xinhua has a long English readout but it is a significantly abridged version of the official Chinese readout, which is in the link above. From the Xinhua Engli…