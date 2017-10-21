Welcome to the first issue of the Sinocism China Weekly since the regular service went behind a paywall on October 16. Thanks for sticking around, hope you missed me at least a little bit…

If you did not subscribe to the pay service you missed these issues:

If you are on the fence about subscribing please do so soon as the price is set to rise in November from the current $11/mo or $118/year. You can subscribe here.

So far the 19th Party Congress has made clear that we are now entering the third era of the PRC. First was the Mao Era, se…