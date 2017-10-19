It did not take long for Party leadership and the propaganda organs to go from "Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 新时代中国特色社会主义思想" to "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era 习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想". To prevent carpal tunnel syndrome I will abbreviate it to XJPTSCCNA.

CPC creates Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era - Xinhua:

The Chinese Communists mainly represented by Xi Jinping have created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, leading Party officials said Wednesday.

"The Thought is the biggest highlight of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and a historic contribution to the Party's development," said Zhang Dejiang when joining a panel discussion at the congress opened Wednesday. [张德江参加十九大内蒙古代表团讨论 "张德江说，报告通篇体现习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想"]

"This important thought represents the latest achievement in adapting Marxism to the Chinese cont…