WHO rules out lab leak; Xi attends China-CEEC summit; 2020 births fell 15%
The Chinese government must be pleased with the WHO investigation. In the press conference the team ruled out the possibility of a lab leak and did not rule out that that virus could have come from overseas, via frozen food or another vector.
it is otherwise a slow day as everyone is gearing up for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Today’s top items:
WHO investigation team done in China
China-CEEC summit
2020 births fell 15% from 2019
US-China
New regulations for religious personnel
More policy love for traditional Chinese medicine
