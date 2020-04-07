Wuhan has reopened, somewhat. While travel to and from the city is now allowed, some restrictions inside the city remain, there is no timetable for schools to reopen, and officials are clearly very worried about a a resurgence of infections. It is great to see so much progress after so much pain in Wuhan, but sobering to think how major cities like New York, which have seen far more cases and deaths than official data say occurred in Wuhan, can possibly get back to anything approaching normal anytime in the near future.

“Wolf warrior” diplomat and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian returned to the Foreign Ministry press podium after an absence of several weeks, and in response to one question said his virus origin conspiracy theory tweets were “personal”. Interestingly, those remarks have been censored from the official transcripts and media reports.

The Beijing government announced that Ren Zhiqiang is under investigation. It did not give the reason, but it is due to the arti…