The latest figures from the virus outbreak are 653 confirmed cases and 18 deaths 武汉新型肺炎疫情动态. The 18th death was in Hebei Province, the victim an 80 year old man who had spent more than two months in Wuhan 河北确诊第2例新型肺炎病例 系湖北外首现死亡病例.

The authorities have extended the effective quarantine to Huanggang and Ezhou, neighboring cities to Wuhan.

Caixin reported that sources in Wuhan expect the number of cases in the city to grow to 6000.

Beijing and several other cities have canceled annual New Year’s events, including the very popular temple fairs.

The disconnect in the People’s Daily and CCTV Evening News continued Thursday. There was nothing on the front page of the Thursday People’s Daily, and it was only the fifth story (国家卫健委通报新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情防控情况 累计报告确诊病例571例) on the Thursday CCTV Evening News, after a report on Xi's speech at the State Council New Year's Banquet, a report on New Year cultural activities around the country, a happy report on new year's travel at the Beijing West train station, …