Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge. It is a very impressive engineering accomplishment that may never pay for itself economically but will likely make significant symbolic and substantive contributions to the further binding of Hong Kong to the Motherland.

At another stop on his Southern trip Xi seemed to take a bridge back to the past, once again emphasizing the need for self-reliance (自力更生) and the control of core technologies. Self-reliance is a theme that Xi is increasingly stressing, and it was one of the core themes of his Northeast inspection tour the last week of September. Per the September 27 China Daily report "Xi stresses nation's self-reliance":