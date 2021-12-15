Xi and Putin chat about their new world order; Lithuania; Didi’s deepening doodoo
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Xi and Putin chat about their new world order
Lithuania evacuates its diplomats from Beijing
More US restrictions
US Uyghur Forced Labor Act to become law
Evergrande
Didi’s deepening doodoo
Outbreak
Is Xi a micromanager?
