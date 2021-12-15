Today’s Essential Eight items:

Xi and Putin chat about their new world order Lithuania evacuates its diplomats from Beijing More US restrictions US Uyghur Forced Labor Act to become law Evergrande Didi’s deepening doodoo Outbreak Is Xi a micromanager?

If you are still looking for the perfect gift to help someone get smarter about China, please consider giving them a subscription to Sinocism. It is easy, just click the button below, you can schedule when you would like it delivered.

Give a gift subscription

Thanks.