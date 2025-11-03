We should work together to keep industrial and supply chains stable and smooth. We must join hands rather than part ways, and strengthen our links rather than sever them. We should vigorously expand our common interests, and support the open development of supply chains - Xi Jinping at APEC

Summary of the Essential Eight:

1. Xi at APEC - US President Trump’s Thursday departure from South Korea helped make Xi the star of the APEC meetings. He held bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Korea, Japan, Canada and Thailand. His message in his speeches at two events - in person at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and in writing to the APEC CEO Summit - focused on multilateralism, development, supply chain stability and openness.

2. US-China deal - Over the weekend the White House released a fact sheet on its understanding of the deal Trump and Xi reached in South Korea. There are some differences with the PRC’s statement on the deal, the most notable divergence being the White House’s…