Summary of today’s top items:

1. National education meeting - Xi chaired a two day meeting on national education. All members of the Standing Committee attended, and officials from across the country joined by videoconference. September was the 40th Teachers' Day in China, and now the timing of the release of the new book of Xi’s discourses on education makes even more sense. According to the readout “Xi Jinping emphasized the need to persistently use the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era to forge the soul and educate people, implementing the project of fostering virtue through education in the new era”. The “thought” is Xi Jinping Thought thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era but he does not use his own name when saying it. According to the readout he also “emphasized the need to deeply promote the opening up of education, coordinating "bringing in" and "going out," and continuously enhancing the international influence, competit…