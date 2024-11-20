Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi at the G-20 - Xi gave another speech in which he reiterated calls for improving global governance. Xi had bilateral meetings with others leaders in attendance, including Macron, Scholz, Sheinbaum from Mexico and Milei from Argentina. According to the official PRC readout of the Xi-Scholz meeting both leaders raised the EV tariffs, with Xi saying “China always insists on resolving differences through dialogue and consultation and hopes that Germany will continue to play an important role in this regard” and Scholz telling Xi “Germany hopes that the EU and China will resolve the electric vehicle issue through dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible and is willing to make positive efforts in this regard”. In his meeting with UK Prime Minister Starmer the PRC side removed media from the room as Starmer was giving his opening statement, likely because he brought up Taiwan, Hong Kong, Jimmy Lai and human rights.

2. Sentences for 45 Hong Kong pro-demo…