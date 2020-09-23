Xi at the UN; “Post-American” Era?; TikTok deal looks unlikely; More foreigners allowed back in
One of Xi Jinping’s goals for the UN meeting this week appears to have been to demonstrate that China is acting like a “major power” in contrast to Donald Trump and America. PRC media are making that point in various ways.
For the rest of the world perhaps the most lauded bits from Xi’s statement to the UN general debate on Tuesday were his comments about a “green revolution” (English, Chinese):
Third, COVID-19 reminds us that humankind should launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life, preserve the environment and make Mother Earth a better place for all. Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of Nature and go down the beaten path of extracting resources without investing in conservation, pursuing development at the expense of protection, and exploiting resources without restoration. The Paris Agreement on climate change charts the course for the world to transition to green and low-carbon development. It outlines th…