Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Biden-Xi meeting - The US side at least is setting low expectations for the four hour Wednesday meeting. The South China Morning Post reported that the two leaders are “are poised to pledge a ban on the use of artificial intelligence in autonomous weaponry, such as drones, and in the control and deployment of nuclear warheads”. I would be shocked if they go so far as a pledge. I have heard there may be an agreement for a working group to discuss AI, which the PRC side also wants to use to complain about tech controls. There may also be something new around a climate working group, though the recent Xie Zhenhua-John Kerry four day get together in California to talk climate was less substantive than the US had hoped it would be. Bloomberg reports that Boeing may finally get some more plane orders. It also seems increasingly clear that Xi and team have decided their best chance for a tactical stabilization in US-China relations relies on going around…