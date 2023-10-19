Will the Third Plenum convene in November? - The absence in the readout of the September Politburo meeting of an announcement of dates for a Third Plenum was surprising. The Party should convene at least one Plenum per calendar year, and skipping one this year would send a bad signal. A reader reminded me that the dates for the Third Plenum of the 18th Party Congress were announced in the readout of the October 29, 2013 Politburo meeting. That Plenum met November 9-12, less than two weeks after that Politburo meeting. We should know in the next week or so, assuming there is a readout of the October Politburo meeting, whether or not the Third Plenum of the 20th Party Congress will convene in N…