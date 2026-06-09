Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un agreed that the years of joint combat between China and the DPRK in the 1950s are an everlasting historical memory for both sides, and that the two sides must jointly safeguard the memorial facilities for the CPV martyrs and carry out distinctive education in revolutionary tradition and in ideological and moral education for young people, so that the great spirit of Resisting U.S. Aggression and Aiding Korea is carried forward and made greater, and so that the great traditional friendship between China and the DPRK is passed down through the generations. - From the readout of the visit to China-DPRK Friendship Tower