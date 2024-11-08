Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi congratulates Trump - Xi Jinping sent President-elect Trump a congratulatory message (致贺电) in which he “expressed the hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation”. He also said the two countries should “forge the right path for China and the United States to get along in the new era, benefiting both countries and contributing to the world 走出一条新时期中美正确相处之道，造福两国，惠及世界". The Ministry of Commerce also struck a constructive tone at press conference Thursday. The conciliatory-sounding messaging is not surprising, as the PRC does want an escalation of trade and other tensions, but they are preparing for them.

The November 8th People’s Daily has a commentary from “Zhong Sheng” titled "Stable U.S.-China relations serve the common interests of both countries” in which it says “…