Xi’s Sichuan inspection tour - In the full propaganda package of Xi’s inspection we get several comments from Xi on economic-related issues. So much for the idea that Xi has somehow been distancing himself from the current economic challenges? And his messaging seems in sync with Premier Li’s recent statements, as well as those of all the other senior economic policymakers.

Rumors and Xi’s inspection tour - During his inspection tour Xi also met with PLA officers stationed in Chengdu (驻蓉部队大校以上领导干部). Among the many rumors going around about possible troubles for Xi, rumors readers know I have so far found not credible, is that Lt. General Zhong Shaojun, director of the office of the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and director of the CMC General Office, has been put under investigation. That would be remarkable, if it were true. Zhong appears in the CCTV Evening News report, at 13:52, in the group photo with Xi.