Xi to visit Saudi Arabia soon? - The Guardian reports that he is “expected” to go next week. That would be a very big deal if true, as it would mark Xi's first overseas trip since January 2020, would happen just a couple of months or so before the 20th Party Congress, and his willingness to leave the country just before that Congress would be a sign of his confidence, and would show how the KSA's relationship with the PRC and US has shifted, especially in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the US-led reaction. But there is a big if here, as the sourcing of this article does not appear that strong, and after publication the Guardian added this at the end of the story - "This article was amended on 11 August 2022 to add the word “expected” to the headline and first paragraph."