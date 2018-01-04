Good morning from snowy DC. I am running a bit late today because of school delays so will get right to it.

Xi stresses real combat training - Xinhua:

President Xi Jinping Wednesday instructed the armed forces to strengthen real combat training and improve its war-winning capability.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while issuing an order at a mobilization meeting held by the commission.

It was the first time for the commission to hold a mobilization meeting for the whole armed forces