Xi Holds Mobilization Meeting For Whole Army, Visits Exhibit Celebrating 1950 Battle With Americans In The Korean War ; Beijing Can't Quit GDP Targets ; Heilongjiang Provincial Government Moves Quickly To Address Allegations By Mao Zhenhua
Good morning from snowy DC. I am running a bit late today because of school delays so will get right to it.
The Essential Eight
1. Xi Holds Mobilization Meeting For Whole Army, Visits Exhibit Celebrating 1950 Battle With Americans In The Korean War
Xi stresses real combat training - Xinhua:
President Xi Jinping Wednesday instructed the armed forces to strengthen real combat training and improve its war-winning capability.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), made the remarks while issuing an order at a mobilization meeting held by the commission.
It was the first time for the commission to hold a mobilization meeting for the whole armed forces
PLA Daily Commentary-军报评论：坚定不移把军事训练摆在战略位置
CCTV Evening News on Xi's instructions to the PLA--[视频]中央军委举行2018年开训动员大会 习近平向全军发布训令_CCTV:
隆冬的华北大地寒意正浓，训练场上生机勃发、热情涌动。开训动员大会主会场——中部战区陆军某团靶场，7000余名官兵全副武装、威严列队，近300台装备整齐列阵、气势磅礴。校阅台上悬挂着 “中央军委2018年开训动员大会”横幅。“按实战要求去训练，按训…