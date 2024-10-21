Xi is heading to Kazan, Russia on the 22nd for the BRICS Summit.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi in Anhui - Xi went to Anhui from Fujian last week. According to the official readout of his inspection tour he “urged Anhui to leverage multiple national development strategies in its continued drive to establish itself as an important hub of sci-tech innovation, a center for emerging industries, a new frontier for reform and opening up, and a comprehensive green transformation zone for economic and social development”. He also said “science and technology should spearhead the advancement of Chinese modernization, and sci-tech innovation is an essential path to Chinese modernization. High-tech is not something that can be begged for or borrowed, Xi said, calling for accelerated efforts to achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.”

2. Xi inspected a PLA Rocket Force nuclear rocket brigade in Anhui - On Thursday Xi visited a brigade of the PLA Rocket Forces in …