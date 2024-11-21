We published this week’s episode of Sharp China earlier today. From the show notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin by parsing the PRC readout from this weekend's meeting between XI Jinping and President Joe Biden, including the four red lines communicated by the PRC to the US, PRC language surrounding enhanced security ties between the US and pacific allies, and a farewell to the San Francisco vision. From there: Xi Jinping's message to APEC and the charm offensive planned for a Trump administration, China's calculus amid global climate initiatives, and extended thoughts on the recent mass casualties events around China and likely party responses. At the end: An update on the Trump transition, Howard Lutnick is picked to run the Commerce Department, and Apple and Google's calculus with respect to the TikTok law.

You can listen to it here or in the app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi in Brazil - After the G20 Xi stayed for a state visit to meet with Brazil President Lul…