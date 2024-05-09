Xi has left France - How did Xi’s meetings with Macron and von der Leyen go? Was there any progress on reducing Xi’s support for Putin, or on addressing some of the economic concerns the EU has, like overcapacity? French congnac makers are happy with the temporary tariff reprieve, but what else was accomplished? I am not being snarky, it is a serious question that I hope some of you more knowledgable readers can enlighten us about. Thanks in advance.