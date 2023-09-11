Xi’s Heilongjiang tour - Instead of going to India for the G-20 Xi went to Heilongjiang for an inspection tour. On his trip he held a meeting on the revitalization of northeast China, a longstanding goal, and inspected the 78th Group Army. Per the Xinhua readout on the inspection tour, the key themes were “Heilongjiang should build on its strengths and make up for its deficiencies, so as to turn its strengths in resources, ecology, scientific research, industries and geographical location into new development impetus. It is also imperative for the province to build and strengthen its role as a significant national commodity grain production base, heavy equipment production and manufacturing base, key energy and raw material supplier, a vital barrier of ecological security in northern China, and a pivotal gateway for China's northward opening up. While actively performing its duties in ensuring the security of national defense, food, ecology, energy a…