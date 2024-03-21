🚨Schedule update: There will no newsletter or podcast the week of March 25th. It is our kids’ Spring Break, and as they likely are off to different colleges in the Fall this may be our last Spring Break as a family for a while, so I am going to try to maximize time with them. The newsletter will resume normal publishing April 1. Thanks for your understanding.🚨

