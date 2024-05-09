Xi finishing up his Europe trip - I think Xi has had a much more enjoyable time in Serbia and Hungary than he had in France, even with all the cognac. In Hungary Xi and Prime Minister Orbán announced the establishment of an "all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era", which according to the Financial Times is a designation outranked only by Russia and China’s “comprehensive strategic partnership of co-ordination for a new era”. On this trip Xi further consolidated Hungary’s position as the PRC’s beachhead in the EU. Hungary assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on July 1. The Global Times wrote that “Hungary’s Foreign Minister Szijjarto believes Hungary can use the opportunity to influence the EU's policy toward China."We will be able to share with our European colleagues in a very credible manner how helpful, how useful and how profitable it can be to work together with China."