Xi’s Jiangsu tour last week - Among the key themes in the propaganda readout: industrial development, tech self-reliance, energy security, and improved social and grassroots governance. In the discussion of improving governance the readout mentions both Mao’s “Fengqiao Experience” and Xi’s “Pujiang Experience”. This is the first time I remembering both listed in proximity; is this going to be a bigger thing going forward? There have been rumors circulating of the content of a long, stridently nationalist speech he supposedly gave, after checking around I think those rumors are incorrect.