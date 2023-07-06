Xi in Jiangsu; Yellen in Beijing; Li Qiang gets input from economists
Summary of today’s top items:
Xi in Jiangsu - Xi is on an inspection tour in Jiangsu Province, we will have to wait at least another day for the full propaganda package. So far we have just a brief summary of his civilian activities, it is clear that least some of the key themes from this tour are high-tech innovation and historical and cultural preservation/confidence. He also inspected the headquarters of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, the command that is responsible for Taiwan. Nice timing with US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s arrival…
Yellen arrives in Beijing - Her most senior-level meeting is expected to be with Premier Li Qiang. Expectations on both sides are low, and given the rumors of a new package of export controls coming soon, it is again hard to see how the Chinese side sees much sincerity from the US side, no matter how much they prefer Yellen to Blinken.
More on the mooted export controls - I guess the PRC felt they had to do something, but the mooted export controls on …