Xi in Jiangsu - Xi is on an inspection tour in Jiangsu Province, we will have to wait at least another day for the full propaganda package. So far we have just a brief summary of his civilian activities, it is clear that least some of the key themes from this tour are high-tech innovation and historical and cultural preservation/confidence. He also inspected the headquarters of the PLA Eastern Theater Command, the command that is responsible for Taiwan. Nice timing with US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s arrival…