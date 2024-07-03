Xi in Kazakhstan; Li inspects flooding in Jiangxi; PRC-Philippines; Party bankers; AI; Silicone masks
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
Xi arrives in Kazakhstan - Xi has arrived in Astana. In a written speech he said that “he will have talks with President Tokayev and have an in-depth exchange of views on China-Kazakhstan relations, all-round cooperation and other international and regional issues of common concern, in a bid to make new plans and arrangements for the development of China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership”. The SCO meeting starts Thursday and Putin is attending as well.
Flooding - Premier Li travelled to Jiangxi to inspect flood control and disaster relief work. Even worse flooding is occurring in Pingjiang county, Hunan.
Plenum watch - The People's Daily has started a series on the theory page about the "six inevitable requirements 六个必然要求" that Xi mentioned at the April 30 Politburo meeting. Expect these six to feature at the upcoming Plenum. How these ideas get translated into policies across all the different interests inside the Party and go…