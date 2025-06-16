Xi in Kazakhstan; PRC condemns Israel's attack on Iran; Real estate not stabilized; rare earths; Working on the 15th Five-Year Plan
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Xi goes to Kazakhstan - Xi traveled to Kazakhstan for the second China-Central Asia Summit, coincidentally meeting at the same time as the G7 leaders are in Canada. After Xi arrived in Astana, he had a bilateral meeting with Kazakh President Tokayev. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson laid out the expected summit outcomes:
Together with leaders of the participating Central Asian countries, they will exchange views on the achievements of the China-Central Asia mechanism, mutually beneficial cooperation under the framework, and international and regional hotspot issues, and jointly attend relevant events. During the summit, President Xi will also meet with these leaders and lay out the top-level plan for China’s relations with five Central Asian countries.
We believe through this summit, China and five Central Asian countries will further consolidate the foundation of mutual trust, build consensus for cooperation, deepen the synergy between strate…