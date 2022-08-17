Xi on an inspection tour in Liaoning - Xi Jinping reappeared today, on an inspection tour in Liaoning Province. The full propaganda package is not yet released. Flood control, ecological civilization, revitalization of the northeast region and common prosperity are some of the themes we have seen so far. He also sent an interesting signal to Taiwan with his visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial, a military campaign that led to a decisive victory over the Kuomintang in 1948. Five of the seven Politburo Standing Committee members - Xi, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang and Han Zheng - have reemerged after their Beidaihe break.