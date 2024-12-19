The newsletter will be on holiday next week and into early January, unless something really interesting is going on. Thank you for all your support this year, and I wish you and your loved ones Happy Holidays!

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi in Macau - He is there for the 25th anniversary of the return of Macau to the PRC, and the inauguration of Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai. On two visits during this trip he has discussed work in helping traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) go global.

2. Minister of Defense Dong Jun visits Vietnam - According to Vietnamese media Dong met with Party General Secretary and Central Military Commission Secretary Tô Lâm. Dong is visiting to “attend the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People's Defense Day (December 22, 1989 - December 22, 2024).” He is clearly not under investigation, and if allowed to travel overseas is probably OK. His visit is in V…