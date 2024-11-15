Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi arrives in Peru - Xi has landed in Peru for his state visit and then attendance at APEC. He and Peru President Boluarte will open the Port of Chancay virtually. In his signed article in Peruvian media ahead of his trip, Xi looked to the past to link to two countries, writing that “it is widely believed in the archeology communities of China and other countries that the Chinese civilization and the civilizations of the Americas were in fact created by descendants of the same ancestors at different periods and different locations…the gold masks of the Incas unearthed in Peru are strikingly similar to the gold masks uncovered at an archeological site at Sanxingdui in China's Sichuan Province. The Intihuatana stone on an altar in the ancient city of Machu Picchu, which the Incas used to mark the seasons and compose calendars according to changes of solar shadows, was in fact based on the same principle that inspired the creation of sundials in ancient Ch…