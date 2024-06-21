Xi in Qinghai - Xi had a busy week, going from the CMC Political Work Conference in Yan'an to Qinghai for an inspection tour. The main themes of the tour, according to the official readout, are "fully and accurately implement the new development philosophy, firmly grasp Qinghai's strategic positioning in the overall national development, and fully leverage its own advantages. Qinghai should persist in deepening reform and expanding openness, prioritize ecological conservation and green development, and uphold ethnic unity and common prosperity. Xi Jinping called for greater progress in promoting ecological protection and high-quality development on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, striving to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization in Qinghai". Xi visited the Hongjue Temple, where in 1951 his father met the Panchen Lama.