The lead essay in the January 1, 2025 issue of the Qiushi Journal is the main part, over 11,000 characters, of a speech Xi Jinping delivered on February 7, 2023, at a study session for new members of the Central Committee, alternate members, and principal provincial and ministerial-level leaders to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th Party Congress. I have bolded some of the sections I thought were particularly interesting. This is a working translation so suggestions for edits/corrections are welcome.

It is a quite a read.

Happy New Year!

The text:

Comprehensively Advancing the Building of a Strong Country and the Great Cause of National Rejuvenation Through Chinese Modernization

以中国式现代化全面推进强国建设、民族复兴伟业

The Party Central Committee has decided to hold this study seminar for newly elected members of the Central Committee, alternate members, and principal leaders at the provincial and ministerial levels on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Party. The purpose is to encourage senior officials to take the lead in thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th Party Congress, and thereby to rally the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups to align their thinking with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th Party Congress, as well as to pool their strength for achieving the goals and tasks set forth by the 20th Party Congress.

党中央决定举办这次新进中央委员会的委员、候补委员和省部级主要领导干部学习贯彻新时代中国特色社会主义思想和党的二十大精神研讨班，目的是促进高级干部带头深入学习贯彻新时代中国特色社会主义思想和党的二十大精神，进而推动全党全国人民把思想统一到新时代中国特色社会主义思想和党的二十大精神上来，把力量凝聚到实现党的二十大确定的目标任务上来。

The guiding principles of the 20th Party Congress are extremely rich in content. I have, on different occasions, provided a number of explanations and put forward a series of requirements for studying and implementing them. In my view, summarizing and thoroughly elucidating the theory of Chinese modernization is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th Party Congress and constitutes the latest significant achievement of scientific socialism. Therefore, I will focus today on how to understand and advance Chinese modernization, and share a few remarks.

党的二十大精神内容极为丰富，我在不同场合作过一些阐述、提了一系列学习贯彻要求。我认为，概括提出并深入阐述中国式现代化理论，是党的二十大的一个重大理论创新，是科学社会主义的最新重大成果。所以，我今天就围绕如何认识和推进中国式现代化，讲几点意见。

I. Chinese modernization is a major outcome of our Party’s long-term exploration and practice in leading the people.

一、中国式现代化是我们党领导人民长期探索和实践的重大成果

With a civilization spanning over 5,000 years, the Chinese nation had long been at the forefront of the world. However, starting in the late Ming Dynasty, China adopted a policy of isolation, missing the opportunities presented by the Industrial Revolution and the scientific and technological revolutions. Under the pressure of internal contradictions and the surging tide of Western modernization, China gradually declined. The Opium War of 1840 became “the final straw that broke the camel’s back.” China was progressively reduced to a semi-colonial, semi-feudal society, suffering unprecedented calamities. In an effort to rid themselves of backwardness, vulnerability, and subjugation, the Chinese people rose in resistance, and countless patriots explored ways to achieve national rejuvenation. During the Self-Strengthening Movement, they tried to “learn Western techniques to counter Western powers.” The Reform Movement of 1898 attempted to become stronger through incremental reforms. Dr. Sun Yat-sen led the Revolution of 1911, hoping to modernize China through solutions such as establishing a bourgeois republic and revitalizing industry. All these attempts failed. Historically, therefore, the mission to blaze a path to China’s modernization fell upon the shoulders of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

具有5000多年文明历史的中华民族，长期走在世界前列。明朝后期开始实行闭关锁国政策，错失工业革命、科技革命机遇，中国在内部矛盾和西方现代化浪潮冲击下逐渐走向衰落。1840年鸦片战争成为“压倒骆驼的最后一根稻草”，中国逐步沦为半殖民地半封建社会，遭受前所未有的劫难。为了摆脱落后挨打、任人宰割的悲惨命运，中国人民奋起反抗，仁人志士苦苦求索，进行民族复兴的各种尝试，洋务运动试图“师夷长技以制夷”，戊戌变法试图通过改良来图强，孙中山先生领导辛亥革命试图以资产阶级共和国、振兴实业等方案来实现现代化，但都以失败告终。探索中国现代化道路的重任，历史地落在了中国共产党身上。

Under semi-colonial, semi-feudal conditions, it was impossible to achieve modernization. During the period of the New Democratic Revolution, our Party united and led the people through grueling struggles and indomitable efforts, engaging in the Northern Expedition, Agrarian Revolutionary War, the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and the War of Liberation. These struggles toppled the “three mountains” of imperialism, feudalism, and bureaucrat-capitalism, and established the People’s Republic of China, in which the people are masters of the country. This realized national independence and people’s liberation, and created the fundamental social conditions for modernization.

在半殖民地半封建社会，要实现现代化是不可能的。在新民主主义革命时期，我们党团结带领人民，浴血奋战、百折不挠，经过北伐战争、土地革命战争、抗日战争、解放战争，推翻帝国主义、封建主义、官僚资本主义三座大山，建立了人民当家作主的中华人民共和国，实现了民族独立、人民解放，为实现现代化创造了根本社会条件。

After the founding of the People’s Republic, under the Party’s leadership, the people carried out the socialist revolution, abolishing the feudal system that had existed in China for thousands of years, and establishing the basic socialist system. This brought about the broadest and deepest social transformation in the history of the Chinese nation, laying the fundamental political and institutional foundation for modernization. At that time, China was extremely impoverished; even everyday items like kerosene, matches, and nails were referred to as “foreign oil,” “foreign fire,” and “foreign nails.” In order to rapidly change this backward situation, the Party undertook strenuous exploration, proposing the goal of building our country into a great modern socialist power with modern agriculture, industry, national defense, and science and technology. Through several Five-Year Plans, we established a relatively complete and independent industrial system and national economic framework, and notably achieved breakthroughs in advanced defense science and technology, including the development of the “two bombs and one satellite.” The Party’s original theoretical contributions and tremendous achievements in socialist revolution and construction have provided invaluable experience, theoretical groundwork, and a material foundation for our modernization endeavor.

新中国成立后，我们党团结带领人民进行社会主义革命，消灭在中国延续几千年的封建制度，确立社会主义基本制度，实现了中华民族有史以来最为广泛而深刻的社会变革，为现代化建设奠定根本政治前提和制度基础。当时，我国一穷二白，连日用的煤油、火柴、铁钉都称为洋油、洋火、洋钉。为尽快改变这种落后状况，我们党进行了艰辛探索，提出努力把我国建设成为一个具有现代农业、现代工业、现代国防和现代科学技术的社会主义强国。经过实施几个五年计划，我国建立起独立的比较完整的工业体系和国民经济体系，特别是取得了“两弹一星”等国防尖端科技突破，党在社会主义革命和建设中取得的独创性理论成果和巨大成就，为现代化建设提供了宝贵经验、理论准备、物质基础。

During the new period of reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, our Party made the historic decision to shift the focus of the Party and the country’s work onto economic development and to implement reform and opening up, thus embarking on a new Long March toward Chinese modernization. How could China narrow the huge gap in economic and technological development levels with the Western developed countries, and how could it keep pace with the times and accelerate the realization of modernization? From the very beginning, our Party maintained a clear-headed approach. We did not follow some other developing countries by simply imitating Western countries; instead, we emphasized starting from China’s own realities and pursuing our own path of modernization. To expedite socialist modernization, our Party has firmly upheld the Party’s basic line, vigorously promoted innovation in theory, institutions, culture, and other areas based on practice, and adopted a socialist market economy system. Consequently, we achieved a historic breakthrough: moving from relatively underdeveloped productive forces to becoming the world’s second-largest economy, and from a situation where people struggled to meet basic needs to one in which they enjoy moderate prosperity in all respects. This has provided institutional safeguards brimming with new vitality and rapid material development for Chinese modernization.

改革开放和社会主义现代化建设新时期，我们党作出把党和国家工作中心转移到经济建设上来、实行改革开放的历史性决策，开启了中国式现代化的新长征。如何缩小我国同西方发达国家在经济科技发展水平上的巨大差距，如何赶上时代、加快实现现代化？我们党一开始就保持着清醒的头脑，并没有像一些发展中国家那样亦步亦趋地跟在西方国家后面简单模仿，而是强调从中国实际出发，走自己的现代化道路。为加快推进社会主义现代化，我们党坚持党的基本路线不动摇，大力推进实践基础上的理论创新、制度创新、文化创新以及其他各方面创新，实行社会主义市场经济体制，实现了从生产力相对落后的状况到经济总量跃居世界第二的历史性突破，实现了人民生活从温饱不足到总体小康、奔向全面小康的历史性跨越，为中国式现代化提供了充满新的活力的体制保证和快速发展的物质条件。

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), building on our past foundation, we have continued to move forward. Adhering to a problem-oriented approach, and focusing on addressing the prominent contradictions and issues in our modernization drive, we have deepened reform in all areas and continuously made innovative breakthroughs in both theory and practice. We have successfully advanced and broadened Chinese-style modernization. Over the past decade, our understanding has deepened. We have founded Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, achieving a new leap forward in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of our times, thus providing fundamental guidance for Chinese-style modernization. We have further clarified the connotations and essence of Chinese modernization, summarized and formulated its Chinese characteristics, essential requirements, and major principles, and preliminarily established the theoretical system of Chinese modernization, making it clearer, more scientific, and more tangible and feasible. We have continuously refined our strategy, instituting a “two-step” strategic plan to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the middle of this century, and clarifying the overall approach known as the Five-Sphere Integrated Plan and the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy. We have fully implemented major strategies such as the strategies of invigorating China through science and education, strengthening the country with talent, and revitalizing rural areas, thus providing a solid strategic underpinning for Chinese modernization. We have continuously enriched our practices, advancing a series of transformative initiatives, achieving a number of breakthrough advances, and attaining a series of landmark accomplishments. Notably, we have eradicated absolute poverty, built a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and propelled the Party and the country’s undertakings toward historic achievements and transformations, thereby providing an even more complete institutional guarantee, a more solid material foundation, and a more proactive spiritual force for Chinese modernization.

党的十八大以来，我们党在已有基础上继续前进，坚持问题导向，围绕解决现代化建设中存在的突出矛盾和问题，全面深化改革，不断实现理论和实践上的创新突破，成功推进和拓展了中国式现代化。10年来，我们在认识上不断深化，创立了新时代中国特色社会主义思想，实现了马克思主义中国化时代化新的飞跃，为中国式现代化提供了根本遵循。我们进一步深化对中国式现代化的内涵和本质的认识，概括形成中国式现代化的中国特色、本质要求和重大原则，初步构建中国式现代化的理论体系，使中国式现代化更加清晰、更加科学、更加可感可行。我们在战略上不断完善，作出到本世纪中叶把我国建成富强民主文明和谐美丽的社会主义现代化强国“两步走”的战略安排，明确“五位一体”总体布局和“四个全面”战略布局，深入实施科教兴国战略、人才强国战略、乡村振兴战略等一系列重大战略，为中国式现代化提供坚实战略支撑。我们在实践上不断丰富，推进一系列变革性实践、实现一系列突破性进展、取得一系列标志性成果，特别是消除了绝对贫困问题，全面建成小康社会，推动党和国家事业取得历史性成就、发生历史性变革，为中国式现代化提供了更为完善的制度保证、更为坚实的物质基础、更为主动的精神力量。

In sum, Chinese modernization is the momentous outcome of the Party leading people of all ethnic groups nationwide through painstaking exploration and practice over a long period, at great cost. We must cherish this accomplishment, uphold it at all times, and continually expand and deepen it.

总之，中国式现代化是我们党领导全国各族人民在长期探索和实践中历经千辛万苦、付出巨大代价取得的重大成果，我们必须倍加珍惜、始终坚持、不断拓展和深化。

II. Chinese modernization is socialist modernization under the leadership of the Communist Party of China

二、中国式现代化是中国共产党领导的社会主义现代化

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) clearly states that “Chinese modernization is socialist modernization under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.” This characterization defines the nature of Chinese modernization; it is overarching and fundamental. Why do we emphasize the Party’s leadership role in building Chinese modernization? Because the Party’s leadership is directly related to the fundamental direction, future prospects, and ultimate success or failure of Chinese modernization.

党的二十大报告明确指出：“中国式现代化，是中国共产党领导的社会主义现代化”。这是对中国式现代化定性的话，是管总、管根本的。为什么要强调党在中国式现代化建设中的领导地位？这是因为，党的领导直接关系中国式现代化的根本方向、前途命运、最终成败。

The Party’s leadership determines the fundamental nature of Chinese-style modernization. The Party’s nature and purpose, its founding aspiration and mission, its faith and convictions, and its policies and principles determine that Chinese modernization is socialist modernization rather than any other form of modernization. Our Party has always held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics. While upholding the basic tenets of scientific socialism, it constantly imbues them with distinctive Chinese features and contemporary relevance, unswervingly following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This ensures that Chinese modernization proceeds smoothly along the right track. Our Party upholds Marxism as its fundamental guiding ideology. We constantly deepen our understanding of the laws governing Communist Party governance, socialist development, and human social development, continuously opening new frontiers in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and to the times. In doing so, we provide scientific guidance for Chinese modernization. Our Party adheres to and improves the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, relentlessly advancing the modernization of China’s governance system and capacity. This has led to a comprehensive institutional framework, including the fundamental, basic, and important institutions of socialism with Chinese characteristics, providing a strong institutional guarantee for steady progress in Chinese modernization. Our Party also upholds and develops socialist culture with Chinese characteristics, invigorating the entire nation’s capacity for cultural innovation and creativity, and thereby providing a powerful source of spiritual strength for Chinese modernization. It is fair to say that only by remaining steadfast in upholding the Party’s leadership can Chinese modernization have a bright future and flourish. Otherwise, Chinese modernization could lose its course and its essence, or even make subversive mistakes.

党的领导决定中国式现代化的根本性质。党的性质宗旨、初心使命、信仰信念、政策主张决定了中国式现代化是社会主义现代化，而不是别的什么现代化。我们党始终高举中国特色社会主义伟大旗帜，既坚持科学社会主义基本原则，又不断赋予其鲜明的中国特色和时代内涵，坚定不移地走中国特色社会主义道路，确保中国式现代化在正确的轨道上顺利推进。我们党坚持把马克思主义作为根本指导思想，不断深化对共产党执政规律、社会主义建设规律、人类社会发展规律的认识，不断开辟马克思主义中国化时代化新境界，为中国式现代化提供科学指引。我们党坚持和完善中国特色社会主义制度，不断推进国家治理体系和治理能力现代化，形成包括中国特色社会主义根本制度、基本制度、重要制度等在内的一整套制度体系，为中国式现代化稳步前行提供坚强制度保证。我们党坚持和发展中国特色社会主义文化，激发全民族文化创新创造活力，为中国式现代化提供强大精神力量。可以说，只有毫不动摇坚持党的领导，中国式现代化才能前景光明、繁荣兴盛；否则，中国式现代化就会偏离航向、丧失灵魂，甚至犯颠覆性错误。

The Party’s leadership ensures that Chinese modernization remains anchored to its goals and achieves steady, long-term progress. Our Party has always stayed true to its founding aspiration and mission—to seek happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It integrates its lofty ideals with its phased objectives. Once a goal is set, our Party remains unwavering in its commitment, pressing ahead with unrelenting, arduous, and persistent efforts. Since the launch of reform and opening up, the goals for building a socialist modern country have proceeded step by step and remained consistent, while also being enriched and improved in light of practical developments. On the basis of summing up the achievements and experiences gained during reform, opening up, and the new era, the 20th CPC National Congress has more clearly mapped out the developmental goals and requirements for China by 2035, and has drawn up a scientific blueprint for fully building a modern socialist country and comprehensively advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. From these historical processes, it is evident that building a socialist modern country has been the constant goal pursued by our Party across successive generations, each carrying the mission forward, achieving achievements that have won global admiration and are forever enshrined in the annals of history.

党的领导确保中国式现代化锚定奋斗目标行稳致远。我们党始终坚守初心使命，矢志为中国人民谋幸福、为中华民族谋复兴，坚持把远大理想和阶段性目标统一起来，一旦确定目标，就咬定青山不放松，接续奋斗、艰苦奋斗、不懈奋斗。改革开放以来，我们建设社会主义现代化国家的奋斗目标都是循序渐进、一以贯之的，并随着实践的发展而不断丰富完善。在总结改革开放和新时代实践成就和经验基础上，党的二十大更加清晰擘画了到2035年我国发展的目标要求，科学描绘了全面建成社会主义现代化强国、全面推进中华民族伟大复兴的宏伟蓝图。从这些历史进程中，我们可以清楚地看到，建设社会主义现代化国家是我们党一以贯之的奋斗目标，一代一代地接力推进，并不断取得举世瞩目、彪炳史册的辉煌业绩。

The Party’s leadership unlocks powerful momentum for building Chinese modernization. Reform and opening up is the key move that has determined the destiny of contemporary China, and it is also the decisive factor in the success of Chinese-style modernization. After the initiation of reform and opening up, our Party, with a profound sense of historical initiative, continuously reformed elements of the relations of production and productive forces, as well as those of the superstructure and economic base, whenever they were out of sync. We continued to deepen institutional reforms in various fields, forming and refining institutions and mechanisms aligned with China’s national conditions and brimming with vitality. This allowed the dynamism of all productive factors—labor, knowledge, technology, management, and capital—to burst forth, and enabled the sources of social wealth creation to flow freely. Since the 18th National Congress, our Party has exercised immense political courage to deepen reform across the board. Underpinned by a problem-oriented approach, we dared to enter uncharted waters, tackle tough issues head-on, and confront new contradictions and challenges. We have broken free from outdated mindsets and vested interests, resolutely overcoming institutional and systemic flaws in various domains. What began as local and exploratory efforts in reform and breakthroughs in removing barriers have transformed into systemic integration and comprehensive deepening. Many fields have thus undergone historic transformation, systemic reshaping, and holistic restructuring, injecting an inexhaustible source of momentum into Chinese modernization.

党的领导激发建设中国式现代化的强劲动力。改革开放是决定当代中国命运的关键一招，也是决定中国式现代化成败的关键一招。改革开放以后，我们党以伟大历史主动精神不断变革生产关系和生产力之间、上层建筑和经济基础之间不相适应的方面，不断推进各领域体制改革，形成和发展符合当代中国国情、充满生机活力的体制机制，让一切劳动、知识、技术、管理和资本的活力竞相迸发，让一切创造社会财富的源泉充分涌流。党的十八大以来，我们党以巨大的政治勇气全面深化改革，突出问题导向，敢于突进深水区，敢于啃硬骨头，敢于涉险滩，敢于面对新矛盾新挑战，冲破思想观念束缚，突破利益固化藩篱，坚决破除各方面体制机制弊端，改革由局部探索、破冰突围到系统集成、全面深化，许多领域实现历史性变革、系统性重塑、整体性重构，为中国式现代化注入不竭动力源泉。

The Party’s leadership gathers a tremendous force for building Chinese modernization. Our Party profoundly understands that Chinese modernization is a cause of hundreds of millions of people, and that the people are the principal force behind Chinese modernization. Therefore, we must rely closely on the people, respect their creative spirit, and gather the wisdom and strength of all, so as to continuously advance Chinese modernization. We uphold the Party’s mass line, focusing on gauging the people’s sentiments, addressing their concerns, reflecting their aspirations, and enhancing their well-being when considering issues, making decisions, and handling affairs. We strive to secure the people’s wholehearted support for the Party’s theories, guidelines, principles, and policies. We remain committed to taking the people’s aspirations for a better life as our goal, upholding a people-centered development philosophy, prioritizing efforts to protect and improve people’s livelihoods, and focusing on solving their most pressing difficulties and concerns. By doing so, we ensure that the fruits of building Chinese modernization benefit all people more equitably. Our Party develops whole-process people’s democracy, broadens democratic channels, diversifies forms of democracy, and expands the people’s orderly participation in political affairs. This ensures that the people can, in accordance with the law and through various channels and means, manage state affairs, economic and cultural affairs, and social affairs, and thereby devote themselves with great enthusiasm to the cause of modernization as masters of their own country. The Party uses the vision of Chinese modernization to motivate, inspire, and galvanize people. It effectively promotes harmony in relations between political parties, ethnic groups, religions, social strata, and between compatriots at home and overseas, and encourages Chinese people worldwide to unite in pursuit of common goals, thus forging a mighty force for fully building a modern socialist country.

党的领导凝聚建设中国式现代化的磅礴力量。我们党深刻认识到中国式现代化是亿万人民自己的事业，人民是中国式现代化的主体，必须紧紧依靠人民，尊重人民创造精神，汇集全体人民的智慧和力量，才能推动中国式现代化不断向前发展。我们坚持党的群众路线，想问题、作决策、办事情注重把准人民脉搏、回应人民关切、体现人民愿望、增进人民福祉，努力使党的理论和路线方针政策得到人民群众衷心拥护。我们坚持把人民对美好生活的向往作为奋斗目标，坚持以人民为中心的发展思想，着力保障和改善民生，着力解决人民急难愁盼问题，让中国式现代化建设成果更多更公平地惠及全体人民。我们党发展全过程人民民主，拓展民主渠道，丰富民主形式，扩大人民有序政治参与，确保人民依法通过各种途径和形式管理国家事务，管理经济和文化事业，管理社会事务，以主人翁精神满怀热忱地投入到现代化建设中来。我们党以中国式现代化的美好愿景激励人、鼓舞人、感召人，有效促进政党关系、民族关系、宗教关系、阶层关系、海内外同胞关系和谐，促进海内外中华儿女团结奋斗，凝聚起全面建设社会主义现代化国家的磅礴伟力。

III. Chinese Modernization Is the Broad Path Toward Building a Strong Country and Achieving National Rejuvenation

三、中国式现代化是强国建设、民族复兴的康庄大道

Which path a country chooses to pursue modernization is determined by many factors, including its historical traditions, social system, development conditions, and external environment. Different national circumstances call for different approaches to modernization. Practice has shown that in moving toward modernization, a country must not only follow the general laws of modernization but also ensure its path aligns with its own realities and possesses its own distinct features. Chinese-style modernization shares common characteristics with the modernization of other countries; at the same time, it displays distinctive features rooted in China’s specific context. The report of the 20th Party Congress clearly summarized the five distinctive features of Chinese-style modernization, deeply revealing its scientific connotations. This is both a theoretical summary and a practical requirement, pointing out a broad path for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

一个国家选择什么样的现代化道路，是由其历史传统、社会制度、发展条件、外部环境等诸多因素决定的。国情不同，现代化途径也会不同。实践证明，一个国家走向现代化，既要遵循现代化一般规律，更要符合本国实际，具有本国特色。中国式现代化既有各国现代化的共同特征，更有基于自己国情的鲜明特色。党的二十大报告明确概括了中国式现代化5个方面的中国特色，深刻揭示了中国式现代化的科学内涵。这既是理论概括，也是实践要求，为全面建成社会主义现代化强国、实现中华民族伟大复兴指明了一条康庄大道。

A broad path does not equate to a smooth journey. To transform the five distinctive features of Chinese modernization into successful practices and turn these distinctive features into unique advantages, arduous efforts are required.

康庄大道并不等于一马平川。要把中国式现代化5个方面的中国特色变为成功实践，把鲜明特色变成独特优势，需要付出艰巨努力。

I. Modernization of a Huge Population—A Prominent Feature of Chinese Modernization. The first distinctive feature of Chinese modernization is its massive population. Different population sizes mean different modernization tasks, different degrees of difficulty and complexity, and necessarily distinct development pathways and promotion methods. Currently, there are only a little over 20 countries in the world that have achieved modernization, with a combined population of around one billion. China, with its population of over 1.4 billion, is moving toward modernization as a whole. This figure exceeds the total population of all existing developed countries combined and will profoundly alter the global landscape of modernization. This is the largest-scale modernization in human history—and also the most challenging.

第一，人口规模巨大的现代化。这是中国式现代化的显著特征。人口规模不同，现代化的任务就不同，其艰巨性、复杂性就不同，发展途径和推进方式也必然具有自己的特点。现在，全球进入现代化的国家也就20多个，总人口10亿左右。中国14亿多人口整体迈入现代化，规模超过现有发达国家人口的总和，将极大地改变现代化的世界版图。这是人类历史上规模最大的现代化，也是难度最大的现代化。

A super-sized population provides abundant human resources and a huge market, but it also brings a host of problems and challenges. Simply ensuring that over 1.4 billion people have enough to eat is no small challenge. Moreover, there are issues of employment, income distribution, education, healthcare, housing, elderly care, and childcare. None of these issues are easy to resolve, and each one involves a population number that is astronomical. When we think about problems, make decisions, and carry out work, we must first consider the sheer size of our population, as well as the significant development gaps that still exist between urban and rural areas and between different regions. We must avoid both aiming too high and clinging to outdated ways; instead, we must maintain historical patience and continue to pursue steady progress, step by step, over the long term.

超大规模的人口，既能提供充足的人力资源和超大规模市场，也带来一系列难题和挑战。光是解决14亿多人的吃饭问题，就是一个不小的挑战。还有就业、分配、教育、医疗、住房、养老、托幼等问题，哪一项解决起来都不容易，哪一项涉及的人群都是天文数字。我们想问题、作决策、办事情，首先要考虑人口基数问题，考虑我国城乡区域发展水平差异大等实际，既不能好高骛远，也不能因循守旧，要保持历史耐心，坚持稳中求进、循序渐进、持续推进。

2. Modernization That Achieves Common Prosperity for All—A Defining Feature of Chinese Modernization. This is the essential characteristic of Chinese modernization and a striking distinction from Western modernization. The greatest shortcoming of Western modernization is its capital-centric, rather than people-centric, approach, which prioritizes maximizing capital gains instead of serving the interests of the vast majority. This has led to significant wealth disparities and severe polarization. Some developing countries came close to reaching the threshold of developed-country status during their modernization process but fell into the “middle-income trap,” remaining stagnant for extended periods or even experiencing serious setbacks. A critical reason for this is the failure to address problems such as extreme polarization and the rigidification of social strata.

第二，全体人民共同富裕的现代化。这是中国式现代化的本质特征，也是区别于西方现代化的显著标志。西方现代化的最大弊端，就是以资本为中心而不是以人民为中心，追求资本利益最大化而不是服务绝大多数人的利益，导致贫富差距大、两极分化严重。一些发展中国家在现代化过程中曾接近发达国家的门槛，却掉进了“中等收入陷阱”，长期陷于停滞状态，甚至严重倒退，一个重要原因就是没有解决好两极分化、阶层固化等问题。

Chinese modernization adheres to the principle of development for the people, by the people, and with shared benefits for the people. We have made significant progress in promoting common prosperity for everyone. Especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have won the critical battle against poverty, lifting nearly 100 million rural residents out of poverty. We have now developed a full range of guiding principles, institutional arrangements, and policy measures to promote common prosperity for all. Moving forward, while driving high-quality development and making a bigger “pie,” we must also work on dividing the “pie” properly. We will focus on tackling issues related to employment, income distribution, education, healthcare, housing, elderly care, and childcare. We will establish a system of coordinated mechanisms for primary, secondary, and tertiary distribution, standardize income distribution, regulate wealth accumulation, and legally guide and regulate the healthy development of capital. By doing so, we can gradually expand the middle-income group, narrow the income distribution gap, ensure that the benefits of modernization are shared more fully and equitably by all the people, and resolutely prevent extreme polarization. Achieving common prosperity is a long-term task. We must keep at it over time, remaining steadfast and continuing to make new progress.

中国式现代化坚持发展为了人民、发展依靠人民、发展成果由人民共享，在推动全体人民共同富裕上取得重要进展，特别是党的十八大以来打赢脱贫攻坚战，使近1亿农村贫困人口脱贫。现在，我们已经形成促进全体人民共同富裕的一整套思想理念、制度安排、政策举措。要在推动高质量发展、做好做大“蛋糕”的同时，进一步分好“蛋糕”，着力解决好就业、分配、教育、医疗、住房、养老、托幼等民生问题，构建三次分配协调配套的制度体系，规范收入分配秩序，规范财富积累机制，依法引导和规范资本健康发展，逐步扩大中等收入群体、缩小收入分配差距，让现代化建设成果更多更公平惠及全体人民，坚决防止两极分化。实现共同富裕是一个长期任务，必须久久为功，咬定青山不放松，不断取得新进展。

3. Modernization That Balances Material and Cultural-Ethical Progress Striving for both material abundance and spiritual prosperity is a lofty goal of Chinese modernization. Poverty in material terms is not socialism, nor is poverty in cultural-ethical terms. In the early stages of Western modernization, alongside the accumulation of wealth came a lack of faith and an unchecked surge of material desires. Today, many Western countries find themselves increasingly in difficulty, largely because they cannot curb the greedy nature of capital or address the deep-rooted maladies of materialism and spiritual emptiness.

第三，物质文明和精神文明相协调的现代化。既要物质富足、也要精神富有，是中国式现代化的崇高追求。物质贫困不是社会主义，精神贫乏也不是社会主义。西方早期的现代化，一边是财富的积累，一边是信仰缺失、物欲横流。今天，西方国家日渐陷入困境，一个重要原因就是无法遏制资本贪婪的本性，无法解决物质主义膨胀、精神贫乏等痼疾。

Chinese modernization requires not only the great enrichment of material wealth but also the great enrichment of spiritual wealth, along with confidence and self-reliance in the ideological and cultural spheres. We must make balanced, vigorous efforts on both fronts so that material progress and cultural-ethical progress complement and reinforce each other. This will ensure that the entire population is grounded in a shared ideological basis for unity and hard work, is motivated by an enterprising spirit, and aspires to healthy and uplifting values. We must also respond to people’s growing cultural and intellectual needs by building a socialist ideology with strong cohesion and guiding power, strengthening education on ideals and convictions as well as on “Four Histories” (the histories of the Party, New China, reform and opening up, and socialist development), fostering and promoting core socialist values, developing advanced socialist culture, and producing more outstanding works of art and literature. All of these efforts will continuously enrich people’s spiritual lives, raise the overall level of social civility, and advance well-rounded human development.

中国式现代化既要物质财富极大丰富，也要精神财富极大丰富、在思想文化上自信自强。要坚持两手抓、两手硬，促进物质文明和精神文明相互协调、相互促进，让全体人民始终拥有团结奋斗的思想基础、开拓进取的主动精神、健康向上的价值追求。要顺应人民日益增长的精神文化需求，建设具有强大凝聚力和引领力的社会主义意识形态，加强理想信念教育和“四史”宣传教育，培育和弘扬社会主义核心价值观，发展社会主义先进文化，推出更多优秀文艺作品，不断丰富人民精神世界，提高全社会文明程度，促进人的全面发展。

4. Modernization That Achieves Harmonious Coexistence Between Humanity and Nature. Respecting, adapting to, and protecting nature while promoting harmony between humanity and nature is a defining feature of Chinese modernization. Since the advent of modern times, most Western countries have experienced periods of wanton exploitation of natural resources and severe destruction of ecosystems during their modernization process. While generating enormous material wealth, they have often caused serious issues such as environmental pollution and resource depletion. In China, per capita energy and resource endowments are critically low, and accelerated development faces greater constraints on energy resources and the environment. This reality makes it impossible for us to follow the old Western path to modernization.

第四，人与自然和谐共生的现代化。尊重自然、顺应自然、保护自然，促进人与自然和谐共生，是中国式现代化的鲜明特点。近代以来，西方国家的现代化大都经历了对自然资源肆意掠夺和生态环境恶性破坏的阶段，在创造巨大物质财富的同时，往往造成环境污染、资源枯竭等严重问题。我国人均能源资源禀赋严重不足，加快发展面临更多的能源资源和环境约束，这决定了我国不可能走西方现代化的老路。

Chinese modernization upholds sustainable development, adhering to the principle of prioritizing resource conservation and environmental protection, and placing emphasis on natural restoration. We remain steadfast on the path of promoting economic growth, enhancing people’s well-being, and maintaining a sound ecological environment, thus opening up broad prospects for the enduring development of the Chinese nation. We must firmly establish and act on the principle that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” pursue integrated conservation and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, and deserts, and advance an eco-first, resource-conserving, green, and low-carbon approach to development. We will expedite the green transformation of our development model, boost the diversity, stability, and sustainability of our ecosystems, and actively yet prudently work toward reaching peak carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. By doing so, we will underpin high-quality development with a high-caliber ecological environment.

中国式现代化坚持可持续发展，坚持节约优先、保护优先、自然恢复为主的方针，坚定不移走生产发展、生活富裕、生态良好的文明发展道路，为实现中华民族永续发展开辟了广阔前景。要牢固树立和践行绿水青山就是金山银山的理念，坚持山水林田湖草沙一体化保护和系统治理，推进生态优先、节约集约、绿色低碳发展，加快发展方式绿色转型，提升生态系统多样性、稳定性、持续性，积极稳妥推进碳达峰碳中和，以高品质的生态环境支撑高质量发展。

5. Modernization Pursued Through Peaceful Development. Adhering to peaceful development—seeking our own development through resolutely safeguarding world peace and development, and in turn better safeguarding world peace and development through our own development, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind—is a defining feature of Chinese modernization. Modernization in Western countries was steeped in wars, slavery, colonialism, and plunder, causing immense suffering for many developing countries. Having experienced aggression and humiliation by Western powers, the Chinese nation knows all too well the value of peace and will never repeat the old path taken by Western countries.

第五，走和平发展道路的现代化。坚持和平发展，在坚定维护世界和平与发展中谋求自身发展，又以自身发展更好维护世界和平与发展，推动构建人类命运共同体，是中国式现代化的突出特征。西方国家的现代化，充满战争、贩奴、殖民、掠夺等血腥罪恶，给广大发展中国家带来深重苦难。中华民族经历了西方列强侵略、凌辱的悲惨历史，深知和平的宝贵，决不可能重复西方国家的老路。

Chinese modernization upholds independence and self-reliance, relying on the diligent work and innovative spirit of the entire population for growth. We combine endogenous motivation with the peaceful use of external resources to advance national development. We never oppress other nations or plunder resources and wealth from other countries in any form; instead, we do what we can to offer support and assistance to developing nations. We will always hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit, pursue an open strategy that delivers win-win outcomes, and continually create new opportunities for the world through our own new development. We will actively participate in reforming and building the global governance system, practice true multilateralism, champion the common values of humanity, and promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, making greater contributions to peace and development for humankind.

中国式现代化坚持独立自主、自力更生，依靠全体人民的辛勤劳动和创新创造发展壮大自己，通过激发内生动力与和平利用外部资源相结合的方式来实现国家发展，不以任何形式压迫其他民族、掠夺他国资源财富，而是为广大发展中国家提供力所能及的支持和帮助。我们要始终高举和平、发展、合作、共赢旗帜，奉行互利共赢的开放战略，不断以中国新发展为世界提供新机遇。积极参与全球治理体系改革和建设，践行真正的多边主义，弘扬全人类共同价值，推动落实全球发展倡议和全球安全倡议，努力为人类和平与发展作出更大贡献。

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China—and especially since the launch of reform and opening up—we have completed, in just a few decades, an industrialization process that took Western developed countries centuries. We have created miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, opening up vast prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Practice has proven that Chinese modernization works and proceeds with stability. It is the one and only correct path for building a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation.

新中国成立特别是改革开放以来，我们用几十年时间走完西方发达国家几百年走过的工业化历程，创造了经济快速发展和社会长期稳定的奇迹，为中华民族伟大复兴开辟了广阔前景。实践证明，中国式现代化走得通、行得稳，是强国建设、民族复兴的唯一正确道路。

IV. Chinese Modernization Has Created a New Form of Human Civilization

四、中国式现代化创造了人类文明新形态

Chinese modernization is deeply rooted in China’s fine traditional culture, reflects the advanced essence of scientific socialism, draws on and assimilates all outstanding achievements of human civilization, represents the progressive direction of human civilization, and displays a new vision of modernization different from the Western model. It is, in fact, a completely new form of human civilization. As the latest major achievement of scientific socialism, Chinese modernization has attracted broad international attention.

中国式现代化，深深植根于中华优秀传统文化，体现科学社会主义的先进本质，借鉴吸收一切人类优秀文明成果，代表人类文明进步的发展方向，展现了不同于西方现代化模式的新图景，是一种全新的人类文明形态。中国式现代化作为科学社会主义的最新重大成果，在国际上引起广泛关注。

Chinese modernization provides a brand-new model of modernization to the world. Since the global modernization process began in Western capitalist countries, and most of today’s developed countries are in Europe and North America or are capitalist nations heavily influenced by Western civilization, people often develop a misconception that modernization equals Westernization, and Western civilization equals modern civilization. In reality, human civilization is diverse, and there is neither a one-size-fits-all model of modernization nor any universal standard for it. Chinese modernization breaks the myth that “modernization = Westernization,” presents another perspective on modernization, and expands the range of options available to developing countries in their pursuit of modernization. It thus offers a Chinese solution for humanity’s quest for a better social system.

中国式现代化为全球提供了一种全新的现代化模式。由于世界现代化进程是从西方资本主义国家开始的，当今世界的发达国家也主要是欧美国家和深受西方文明影响的资本主义国家。这就给人们一种错觉，似乎现代化就是西方化、西方文明就是现代文明。实际上，世界文明是多样的，世界上既不存在定于一尊的现代化模式，也不存在放之四海而皆准的现代化标准。中国式现代化，打破了“现代化＝西方化”的迷思，展现了现代化的另一幅图景，拓展了发展中国家走向现代化的路径选择，为人类对更好社会制度的探索提供了中国方案。

Chinese modernization represents a major transcendence of the theories and practices of Western modernization. Capitalist civilization is founded on a system of capitalist exploitation and cannot overcome or eradicate the brutality inherent within it. Fundamentally, there is an inherent contradiction within capitalism between the private ownership of the means of production and large-scale socialized production—one that the capitalist system is unable to resolve. Although capitalism and the Western model of modernization continue to evolve, their underlying nature—capital supremacy, the law of the jungle, severe polarization, and hegemonic dominance—remains unchanged, and their problems are becoming increasingly evident. The unique worldview, values, historical perspective, civilizational outlook, conception of democracy, ecological viewpoint, and other elements embodied in Chinese modernization, as well as its great practical achievements, constitute a significant innovation in global modernization theory and practice.

中国式现代化是对西方式现代化理论和实践的重大超越。资本主义文明是建立在资本主义剥削制度基础上的，它无法克服和消除文明下的野蛮本性。从根本上讲，生产资料私有制和社会化大生产之间的矛盾，是资本主义制度无法克服的固有矛盾，尽管资本主义制度和西方现代化模式也在不断演变，但其骨子里的资本至上、弱肉强食、两极分化、霸道强权的本性没有任何改变，其弊端愈益明显。中国式现代化中蕴含的独特世界观、价值观、历史观、文明观、民主观、生态观等及其伟大实践，是对世界现代化理论和实践的重大创新。

Chinese modernization offers an entirely new choice for a wide range of developing countries. Attaining modernization is both a right and an inevitable choice for all peoples of the world, and the key is to identify a path of development that aligns with a country’s own conditions and the laws governing human societal progress. From the end of World War II to the early 1990s, some developing countries, disregarding their specific national circumstances and historical contexts, transplanted Western models wholesale, only to find those models ill-suited to their conditions. As a result, most fell into long-term economic stagnation and social and political upheaval. The issue of “which path to take” continues to trouble many developing countries. Thanks to the initial success of Chinese modernization and its notable achievements—along with the marked contrast in the new era often described as “the East is rising while the West is in decline” and “order in China versus chaos in the West”—numerous developing countries now see new hope and new possibilities. Chinese modernization is the answer we have provided to the momentous historical question of how to “awaken the sleeping lion” and realize national rejuvenation. It is about choosing one’s own path and focusing on one’s own affairs. We have never intended, nor do we intend, to export Chinese modernization or the so-called “Chinese model.” However, by setting an example of how developing countries can achieve modernization independently, Chinese modernization will inevitably serve as a reference for some of them.

中国式现代化为广大发展中国家提供了全新选择。实现现代化是世界各国人民的权利和必然选择，关键是找到符合国情、符合人类社会发展规律的发展道路。第二次世界大战结束到上世纪90年代初期，一些发展中国家不顾国情和历史条件，全盘照搬西方模式，结果水土不服，绝大多数陷入经济长期停滞、社会政治动荡的困境。“道路选择”困扰着许多发展中国家。中国式现代化的初步成功实践和取得的显著成就，新时代以来“东升西降”、“中治西乱”的鲜明对比，使广大发展中国家看到了新的希望，有了新的选择。中国式现代化，是我们为如何唤醒“睡狮”、实现民族复兴这个重大历史课题所给出的答案，是选择自己的道路、做自己的事情。我们无意也没有输出中国式现代化、“中国模式”，但中国式现代化为广大发展中国家独立自主迈向现代化树立了典范，必然会为一些发展中国家所借鉴。

V. Several Major Relationships That Need to Be Well-Managed in Advancing Chinese Modernization

五、推进中国式现代化需要处理好若干重大关系

Advancing Chinese modernization is a systematic endeavor. It requires balancing all considerations, planning holistically, and moving forward comprehensively, while properly handling a series of major relationships. I will focus on six key areas here.

推进中国式现代化是一个系统工程，需要统筹兼顾、系统谋划、整体推进，正确处理好一系列重大关系。这里我重点强调6个方面。

1. The Relationship Between Top-Level Design and Practical Exploration. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China provides a profound explanation of the unique Chinese features, the essential requirements, and the major principles of Chinese-style modernization, constituting the highest-level top-level design for advancing Chinese modernization. This modernization process unfolds by stages and across sectors, and realizing development goals at each stage and in each sector also calls for top-level design. When conducting top-level design, it is essential to gain a deep insight into global development trends, accurately grasp the shared aspirations of the people, and thoroughly explore the laws governing economic and social development. In this way, our planning and policy systems can reflect the spirit of the times, capture inherent regularities, and be highly creative, thus achieving both near- and long-term goals, bridging higher-level and grassroots efforts, and ensuring coherence across different components. At the same time, advancing Chinese modernization is an exploratory undertaking, one that involves many unknowns. We must boldly explore these in practice, driving progress through reform and innovation. We must not cling to rigid thinking or wait passively for opportunities. Each region and department should innovate in light of its own realities. Particularly in cutting-edge practices and unfamiliar arenas, we should encourage bold exploration and pioneering efforts, seeking ways and methods to effectively address new contradictions and challenges. In so doing, we will strive to generate innovative experiences that can be replicated and scaled up.

一是顶层设计与实践探索的关系。党的二十大报告深刻阐述了中国式现代化的中国特色、本质要求和重大原则，是对推进中国式现代化的最高顶层设计。中国式现代化是分阶段、分领域推进的，实现各个阶段发展目标、落实各个领域发展战略同样需要进行顶层设计。进行顶层设计，需要深刻洞察世界发展大势，准确把握人民群众的共同愿望，深入探索经济社会发展规律，使制定的规划和政策体系体现时代性、把握规律性、富于创造性，做到远近结合、上下贯通、内容协调。同时，推进中国式现代化是一个探索性事业，还有许多未知领域，需要我们在实践中去大胆探索，通过改革创新来推动事业发展，决不能刻舟求剑、守株待兔。各地区各部门要结合各自具体实际开拓创新，特别是在前沿实践、未知领域，鼓励大胆探索、敢为人先，寻求有效解决新矛盾新问题的思路和办法，努力创造可复制、可推广的新鲜经验。

2. The Relationship Between Strategy and Tactics. Strategy and tactics are powerful instruments that enable our Party to lead the people in transforming the world, reshaping practice, and driving historical progress. Skillful use of strategy and tactics is the key to our Party’s success in creating a brilliant history, accomplishing great undertakings for all time, overcoming various risks and challenges, and continuously marching from victory to victory. As we advance Chinese modernization, we must inherit, apply, and further develop this vital key to success. We must enhance the forward-looking nature of our strategy—accurately grasping the inevitable trends in how things develop, keenly discerning potential opportunities and challenges along our path, and using a scientific approach to foresee and guide the future. We must strengthen the overall perspective of our strategy—whether we are setting strategic goals, formulating strategic initiatives, or making strategic plans, we must focus on resolving major issues affecting the rise or fall of the Party and the nation, those that carry sweeping and decisive significance. We must also reinforce the stability of our strategy—once a strategy is formulated, we should adhere to it over the long term, follow it through to the end, and ensure that it is carried out skillfully and effectively, avoiding any hasty changes. Achieving all this requires raising our political awareness, fostering a global vision, keeping in mind the “highest priorities of the nation,” linking history, reality, and the future, connecting China and the world, and enhancing our capacity for strategic thinking. In this way, the strategies we formulate will align with actual conditions, prove effective in practice, and provide a powerful strategic underpinning for Chinese modernization. Meanwhile, tactics provide the scientific methods for implementing a strategy. The environment in which a strategy is carried out is constantly changing, and we may encounter new situations and problems at any moment. This makes it essential to organically combine the principled nature of strategy with the flexibility of tactics — adapting swiftly and responding effectively, making prompt decisions when needed, and seizing opportunities as they arise. By tailoring measures to local realities, adjusting to changing dynamics, and acting in harmony with unfolding circumstances, we can maintain strategic initiative at every turn.

二是战略与策略的关系。战略与策略是我们党领导人民改造世界、变革实践、推动历史发展的有力武器。正确运用战略和策略，是我们党创造辉煌历史、成就千秋伟业、战胜各种风险挑战，不断从胜利走向胜利的成功秘诀。推进中国式现代化，必须把这一成功秘诀传承好、运用好、发展好。要增强战略的前瞻性，准确把握事物发展的必然趋势，敏锐洞悉前进道路上可能出现的机遇和挑战，以科学的战略预见未来、引领未来。增强战略的全局性，谋划战略目标、制定战略举措、作出战略部署，都要着眼于解决事关党和国家事业兴衰成败、牵一发而动全身的重大问题。增强战略的稳定性，战略一经形成，就要长期坚持、一抓到底、善作善成，不要随意改变。做到这些，需要我们提高政治站位，树立世界眼光，胸怀“国之大者”，把历史、现实、未来贯通起来，把中国和世界连接起来，增强战略思维能力，使我们制定的战略符合实际、行之有效，为中国式现代化提供强大的战略支撑。策略为战略实施提供科学方法。实施战略的环境条件随时都在发生变化，每时每刻都会遇到新情况新问题，这就需要我们把战略的原则性和策略的灵活性有机结合起来，灵活机动、随机应变、临机决断，在因地制宜、因势而动、顺势而为中把握战略主动。

3. Balancing Adherence to Fundamental Principles and Innovation. Adherence to fundamental principles and innovation is an important methodological approach the Party has adopted for governing the country in the new era. Adherence to fundamental principles ensures we do not lose our direction or make subversive mistakes, while innovation enables us to keep pace with—and even guide—the times. The exploration of Chinese modernization is itself a historical process of both inheritance and development, remaining true to fundamental principles while continuously innovating. On the new journey toward advancing Chinese-style modernization, we must first safeguard the “essence” and “origin,” the “roots” and “soul” of Chinese modernization. We must unswervingly uphold its distinctive Chinese features, essential requirements, and major principles, as well as the Party’s fundamental theories, basic line, and basic policy, along with the series of major guidelines introduced since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This will ensure that Chinese modernization stays on the right course. Meanwhile, we must place innovation at the forefront of the country’s overall development. In keeping with the needs of our times and focusing on addressing major theoretical and practical issues, we should keenly observe changes, respond to them, and seek to create positive change. We will vigorously advance theoretical, practical, institutional, and cultural innovations, among others, so as to continually explore new growth areas and new tracks, shaping new drivers of growth and new competitive strengths. By cultivating a strong social atmosphere that esteems, encourages, and dares to innovate, we can make innovation a widespread practice throughout society. All levels of leading officials should rapidly discard ways of thinking, mindsets, behavioral patterns, and working methods that are ill-suited to the requirements of innovation-driven development, and truly become leaders and drivers of innovation.

三是守正与创新的关系。守正创新是我们党在新时代治国理政的重要思想方法。守正才能不迷失方向、不犯颠覆性错误，创新才能把握时代、引领时代。中国式现代化的探索就是一个在继承中发展、在守正中创新的历史过程。在推进中国式现代化新征程上，首先要守好中国式现代化的本和源、根和魂，毫不动摇坚持中国式现代化的中国特色、本质要求和重大原则，坚持党的基本理论、基本路线、基本方略，坚持党的十八大以来的一系列重大方针政策，确保中国式现代化的正确方向。同时，要把创新摆在国家发展全局的突出位置，顺应时代发展要求，着眼于解决重大理论和实践问题，积极识变应变求变，大力推进理论创新、实践创新、制度创新、文化创新以及其他各方面创新，不断开辟发展新领域新赛道，塑造发展新动能新优势。积极营造崇尚创新、鼓励创新、勇于创新的浓厚氛围，让创新在全社会蔚然成风。各级领导干部要加快转变不适应创新发展要求的思想观念、思维方式、行为方式和工作方法，真正成为创新的引领者、推动者。

4. The Relationship Between Efficiency and Fairness. Chinese modernization aims to generate higher efficiency than capitalism while more effectively safeguarding social fairness, thus better achieving a balance and mutual reinforcement between efficiency and fairness. We must uphold and improve the fundamental socialist economic system, remain committed to consolidating and developing the public sector of the economy, and unswervingly encourage, support, and guide the non-public sector. We will fully leverage the decisive role of the market in allocating resources, while giving better play to the role of the government. We will build a unified national market, deepen market-oriented reforms of the factors of production, and develop a high-standard market system. By fostering a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment, we can continuously optimize the allocation of factors such as labor, capital, land, and resources, thus improving total factor productivity. We will move faster to establish a social fairness guarantee system centered on ensuring fairness in rights, opportunities, and rules, so that people enjoy equal rights in participation and development. We will advance judicial reform in depth, striving to ensure that the people can feel fairness and justice in every legal institution, every law enforcement decision, and every judicial case. We will remove institutional barriers that hinder social mobility, thereby creating unimpeded channels for upward social movement. We will refine the system of basic public services, enhance the quality of such services, and increase their balance and accessibility. This will help us make solid progress toward achieving more tangible results in promoting common prosperity.

四是效率与公平的关系。中国式现代化既要创造比资本主义更高的效率，又要更有效地维护社会公平，更好实现效率与公平相兼顾、相促进、相统一。要坚持和完善社会主义基本经济制度，毫不动摇巩固和发展公有制经济，毫不动摇鼓励、支持、引导非公有制经济发展，充分发挥市场在资源配置中的决定性作用，更好发挥政府作用。构建全国统一大市场，深化要素市场化改革，建设高标准市场体系，营造市场化、法治化、国际化营商环境，持续优化劳动、资本、土地、资源等生产要素配置，着力提高全要素生产率。加快建立以权利公平、机会公平、规则公平为主要内容的社会公平保障体系，保证人民平等参与、平等发展权利。深入推进司法体制改革，努力让人民群众在每一项法律制度、每一个执法决定、每一宗司法案件中都感受到公平正义。破除阶层固化的体制机制障碍，畅通社会上升通道。健全基本公共服务体系，提高公共服务水平，增强均衡性和可及性，扎实推进共同富裕取得更为明显的实质性进展。

5. The Relationship Between Vitality and Order. Throughout the historical process of modernization, balancing these two factors has been a global challenge. Chinese modernization should—and can—achieve a dynamic equilibrium marked by vibrancy without chaos and lively but orderly development. We must deepen reforms in various systems and mechanisms to fully unleash the creative potential of society at large. We will encourage innovation and creation among scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, and other professionals—especially young talents. We will actively promote intra-Party democracy, protect Party members’ rights, and take effective measures to address a lack of willingness, courage, or skill in shouldering responsibilities. These steps will fully motivate Party members and officials to work energetically for the cause of modernization. We will strengthen guidance of social discourse to foster the correct outlook that “work creates wealth, hard work achieves success, and endeavor brings happiness.” This will help prevent the spread of unhealthy thinking such as despising labor, seeking something for nothing, expecting sudden wealth, free-riding, or passively “lying flat,” and will fully activate creativity across the whole society. We will coordinate development and security by applying the holistic approach to national security, improving the national security system, and enhancing our capacity to safeguard national security. We will resolutely protect the security of our state power, our socialist system, our ideological landscape, and key areas. We will raise the level of public security governance, improve the social governance system, and enhance governance effectiveness. We will develop whole-process people’s democracy, properly handle contradictions among the people under new circumstances, and strive to address disputes and conflicts at the community level and in the early stages. We will educate and guide the public to express their interests and defend their rights through rational and lawful means. Meanwhile, we will reinforce comprehensive crime prevention and control, and lawfully and sternly punish all illegal and criminal activities that draw strong public complaints, ensuring that people can live and work in peace.

五是活力与秩序的关系。在现代化的历史进程中，处理好这对关系是一道世界性难题。中国式现代化应当而且能够实现活而不乱、活跃有序的动态平衡。要深化各方面体制机制改革，充分释放全社会创造潜能，鼓励科学家、企业家、文艺家等各方面人才特别是青年人才创新、创造。积极发展党内民主，保障党员权利，采取切实有效措施解决不愿担当、不敢担当、不善担当等问题，充分调动广大党员干部干事创业的积极性。加强社会舆论引导，形成劳动创造财富、实干创造业绩、奋斗创造幸福的正确导向，防止轻视劳动、不劳而获、一夜暴富、坐享其成、消极躺平等不良思想滋长蔓延，充分激发全社会创造活力。统筹发展和安全，贯彻总体国家安全观，健全国家安全体系，增强维护国家安全能力，坚定维护国家政权安全、制度安全、意识形态安全和重点领域安全。提高公共安全治理水平，完善社会治理体系，提升社会治理效能。发展全过程人民民主，正确处理新形势下人民内部矛盾，努力把矛盾纠纷化解在基层、化解在萌芽状态，教育引导人民群众通过理性合法途径表达利益诉求、维护合法权益。强化社会治安整体防控，依法严惩群众反映强烈的各类违法犯罪活动，确保人民安居乐业。

6. The Relationship Between Self-Reliance and Opening Up. To advance Chinese modernization, we must remain committed to independence and self-reliance, always ensuring that our country’s and nation’s development rests on our own strengths, and that we keep our nation’s destiny for development and progress firmly in our own hands. We must accelerate the establishment of a new development pattern that allows for internal circulation, while leveraging our super-sized domestic market to attract global resources and production factors, thereby enhancing the interplay between domestic and international markets and resources. We will safeguard economic security, with a particular focus on food security, energy security, and the security of industrial and supply chains. We will improve the new nationwide system for mobilizing resources, strengthen our national strategic scientific and technological capabilities, and, guided by our country’s strategic needs, pool our efforts to achieve original and pioneering breakthroughs in science and technology, determined to win the critical battle of conquering key core technologies. At the same time, we will continue to expand high-standard opening up, raise the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation, steadily increase institutional opening up in areas such as rules, regulations, management, and standards, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We will optimize our regional opening-up layout, implement strategies to upgrade pilot free trade zones, expand a global network of high-standard free trade agreements, and take an active part in global industrial division of labor and cooperation. By maintaining a diverse and stable international economic order and trade relationships, we will further broaden the space for Chinese modernization.

六是自立自强与对外开放的关系。推进中国式现代化，必须坚持独立自主、自立自强，坚持把国家和民族发展放在自己力量的基点上，坚持把我国发展进步的命运牢牢掌握在自己手中。要加快构建新发展格局，实现内部可循环，并依托我国超大规模市场优势吸引全球资源要素，增强国内国际两个市场两种资源联动效应。维护好经济安全特别是粮食安全、能源安全、产业链供应链安全。健全新型举国体制，强化国家战略科技力量，以国家战略需求为导向，集聚力量进行原创性引领性科技攻关，坚决打赢关键核心技术攻坚战。不断扩大高水平对外开放，提升贸易投资合作质量和水平，稳步扩大规则、规制、管理、标准等制度型开放，推动共建“一带一路”高质量发展，优化区域开放布局，实施自由贸易试验区提升战略，扩大面向全球的高标准自由贸易区网络，深度参与全球产业分工和合作，维护多元稳定的国际经济格局和经贸关系，拓展中国式现代化的发展空间。

VI. Advancing Chinese-Style Modernization Requires Great Struggle

六、推进中国式现代化必须进行伟大斗争

Daring to struggle is embedded in our Party’s very genes and is a distinctive trait forged over a century of practice. Our Party relied on struggle to create a brilliant past, and it must also rely on struggle to carve out a bright future. Advancing Chinese modernization is an entirely new undertaking with no precedent in history, and it will inevitably encounter both foreseeable and unforeseeable risks and challenges, difficulties and obstacles, and even tumultuous storms. We must heighten our awareness of potential dangers, persist in thinking in terms of worst-case scenarios, remain vigilant even in peaceful times, prepare for contingencies before they arise, and have the courage and skill to carry on this struggle. Only through tenacious struggle can we open up new horizons for our cause. History has repeatedly proven that striving for security through struggle brings genuine security, while seeking security through weakness and concession ultimately leads to insecurity; seeking development through struggle brings real development, while pursuing development through weakness and concession results in decline. This is precisely why I have repeatedly stressed the necessity of carrying forward the fighting spirit.

敢于斗争是我们党与生俱来的政治基因和百年淬炼的鲜明品格。我们党依靠斗争创造辉煌历史，更要依靠斗争开辟光明未来。推进中国式现代化，是一项前无古人的开创性事业，必然会遇到各种可以预料和难以预料的风险挑战、艰难险阻甚至惊涛骇浪，必须增强忧患意识，坚持底线思维，居安思危、未雨绸缪，敢于斗争、善于斗争，通过顽强斗争打开事业发展新天地。历史反复证明，以斗争求安全则安全存，以软弱退让求安全则安全亡；以斗争谋发展则发展兴，以软弱退让谋发展则发展衰。这就是我反复强调必须发扬斗争精神的道理所在。

We must maintain strategic clarity and keep a firm grasp on all kinds of risks and challenges. Currently, China’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges, while factors of uncertainty and unpredictability have markedly increased. We are confronted with more severe and complex risks, challenges, and issues that require prevention and resolution than ever before. Internationally, the once-in-a-century shifts in the global landscape are accelerating. The once in a hundred years pandemic continues to have far-reaching effects, anti-globalization sentiments are on the rise, unilateralism and protectionism are gaining ground, and the global economy remains sluggish in its recovery. The Ukraine crisis remains unresolved and continues to have spillover effects, and the world is entering a new phase of turbulence and transformation. Domestically, we face many deep-seated contradictions in reform, development, and stability that we cannot avoid or bypass. Balancing epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development is a daunting task. China’s economy faces triple pressures of shrinking demand, supply shocks, and weakening expectations. There are numerous hidden risks that could undermine social stability, and “black swan” and “gray rhino” events may occur at any time. Within the Party, some deep-rooted problems remain unresolved; old issues could resurface at any moment, and any laxity could allow them to revive. Meanwhile, new problems keep emerging. The Party will be subject to the “four major tests” and “four major dangers” for a long time. In particular, Party conduct, upholding integrity, and combating corruption still face stubborn, recurrent problems. The Party’s self-revolution is always ongoing, and there must be no letup in strict Party self-governance. Confronted with these risks, challenges, and contradictions, we must remain especially clear-headed and keep ourselves in a constant state of readiness—“arrow on the bowstring”—never becoming complacent or believing we can rest easy.

要保持战略清醒，对各种风险挑战做到胸中有数。现在，我国发展进入战略机遇和风险挑战并存、不确定难预料因素增多的时期，需要应对的风险挑战、防范化解的矛盾问题比以往更加严峻复杂。从国际看，世界百年未有之大变局加速演进，世纪疫情影响深远，逆全球化思潮抬头，单边主义、保护主义明显上升，世界经济复苏乏力，乌克兰危机未解且影响外溢，世界进入新的动荡变革期。从国内看，我国改革发展稳定面临不少深层次矛盾躲不开、绕不过，更好统筹疫情防控和经济社会发展任务艰巨，经济发展面临需求收缩、供给冲击、预期转弱三重压力，影响社会稳定的风险隐患大量存在，各种“黑天鹅”、“灰犀牛”事件随时可能发生。从党内看，党内一些深层次问题尚未根本解决，一些老问题反弹回潮的可能始终存在，稍有松懈就会死灰复燃，并且新的问题还在不断出现，党面临的“四大考验”、“四种危险”将长期存在，特别是党风廉政建设和反腐败斗争还面临不少顽固性、多发性问题，党的自我革命永远在路上，管党治党一刻也不能放松。对这些风险挑战、矛盾问题，我们头脑要特别清醒，始终保持箭在弦上的备战姿态，切不可麻痹大意、高枕无忧。

We must also maintain strategic confidence and strengthen our resolve to fight. Where does this resolve come from? It comes from China’s ever-increasing overall strength, but more importantly, from our firm ideals and convictions, our unwavering pursuit of truth, and our steadfast commitment to the Party’s original aspiration and founding mission. In the face of blockades, containment, and suppression, we must have every reason to fight confidently because we stand on the right side of history and on the side of progressive human civilization. We are working toward building a world marked by lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness, inclusiveness, cleanliness, and beauty, playing a constructive role in safeguarding world peace and regional stability. We are on a path of justice, engaged in a righteous cause. Meanwhile, hegemonism, power politics, unilateralism, and protectionism run counter to the tide of the times, lack popular support, and are bound to fail. When confronting contradictions and problems in reform, development, and stability, we must tackle them head-on and overcome difficulties because our cause has always advanced by resolving contradictions. Only by forging roads through mountains and building bridges across rivers, by charging ahead with a fearless spirit—removing all obstacles and sweeping away every impediment—can we ensure steady, long-term progress for our cause. Likewise, when facing pressing problems within the Party, we must have the courage to act, and enforce strict management and discipline. Full and rigorous self-governance of the Party is a great practice of self-revolution and the fundamental means for maintaining the Party’s advanced nature and purity as a Marxist party. Only by imposing strict requirements, providing strict education, exercising strict management, and implementing strict supervision can we preserve the Party’s unity and vibrancy, ensuring it remains full of vitality at all times.

要保持战略自信，增强斗争的底气。底气来自哪里？来自我国越来越厚实的家底，更来自坚定的理想信念、执着的真理追求，对党的初心使命的始终坚守。面对围堵、遏制、打压，我们应理直气壮地进行斗争，因为我们始终站在历史正确的一边，站在人类文明进步的一边，推动建设持久和平、普遍安全、共同繁荣、开放包容、清洁美丽的世界，为维护世界和平和地区稳定发挥建设性作用，走的是人间正道，干的是正义事业。而霸权主义、强权政治、单边主义、保护主义违背时代潮流，不得人心、失道寡助。面对改革发展稳定中的矛盾和问题，我们要迎难而上、攻坚克难，因为我们的事业从来就是在解决矛盾中前进的，只有逢山开路、遇水架桥，以一往无前的精神破除一切障碍，扫除一切拦路虎，才能推动事业行稳致远。同样，面对党内存在的突出问题，我们要敢抓敢管、严管严治，因为全面从严治党是自我革命的伟大实践，是保持马克思主义政党先进性纯洁性的根本途径，只有严格要求、严格教育、严格管理、严格监督，才能保持党的团结统一、确保党始终充满生机活力。

We must maintain strategic initiative and strengthen our ability to struggle. Senior officials must possess keen insight and foresight regarding risks. In other words, they need the capacity to detect, from the rustle of grass and leaves, that a deer has passed by, or from the stir of the pines, that a tiger is approaching; to perceive the autumn chill from the change in a single leaf. Nowadays, various potential risks and hidden dangers are highly interrelated, prone to chain reactions, and transmit rapidly. A moment’s carelessness can trigger a “butterfly effect”: small risks might escalate into major ones, local risks into overarching threats, and economic or social risks could even become political ones. Therefore, in our minds, we must have a comprehensive panorama of risks across all areas and fields, continually analyzing and assessing them. We must scientifically foresee potential hazards, keep a well-stocked “toolbox,” make the first move, and fight from a position of initiative. We should not focus solely on the risks and hidden dangers in the departments and regions we oversee while ignoring those elsewhere; nor should we be content simply because everything seems fine at the moment, remaining oblivious or slow to respond to risks that have built up over time. Once a risk emerges, we need to detect it early, act quickly, command from the front, and make decisive calls when necessary—never letting a small problem snowball into a major crisis or a large issue become an explosive one. We must be adept in the strategies of struggle, refusing to compromise on matters of principle while also placing emphasis on tactical flexibility and countering each move effectively. When needed, we should take the initiative, strike first, and actively shape a favorable posture in our struggles. We must enhance our capabilities so that leading officials, especially younger ones, can “learn to swim by swimming”—that is, undergo rigorous ideological tempering, political training, practical experience, and professional development. Through these severe and complex struggles, they will weather storms, broaden their horizons, strengthen their resolve, and develop their talents. In assessing and identifying officials amid challenging and intricate struggles, we should support and encourage those who dare to fight skillfully, shoulder responsibilities, tackle tough issues without fear of offending anyone—and once we recognize their abilities, we must boldly appoint them.

要保持战略主动，增强斗争本领。高级干部要有很强的风险洞察力、预见力，也就是要有草摇叶响知鹿过、松风一起知虎来、一叶易色而知天下秋的能力。现在，各种风险隐患关联度高、联动性强、传导快，稍有不慎就可能产生“蝴蝶效应”，小风险就会演变成大风险，局部风险就会演变成全局性风险，经济社会风险就会演变成政治风险。因此，对各领域各方面的风险隐患，我们脑子里要有一幅全景图，经常分析研判，对潜在的风险要有科学预判，备足工具箱，下好先手棋，打好主动仗。不能只关心关注自己分管部门和地方的风险隐患，而忽视其他领域的风险隐患，更不能满足于当下无事，而对长期积累的风险隐患不知不觉或者后知后觉。一旦出现风险，就要见事早、行动快，靠前指挥，当断则断、当机立断，不能让小事拖大、大事拖炸。要讲究斗争策略，原则问题不让步，同时注重战术运用，见招拆招，必要时主动出击、先发制人，积极塑造于我有利的斗争态势。加强能力提升，让领导干部特别是年轻干部在游泳中学会游泳，经受严格的思想淬炼、政治历练、实践锻炼、专业训练，在严峻复杂的斗争中经风雨、见世面、壮筋骨、长才干。注重在严峻复杂斗争中考察识别干部，为敢于善于斗争、敢于担当作为、敢抓善管不怕得罪人的干部撑腰鼓劲，看准的就要大胆使用。

Promoting Chinese modernization is a long-term task, and there is still much we need to deepen our understanding of. We must continue to strengthen theoretical research and practical exploration so that our understanding, policies, and measures increasingly align with objective laws. In doing so, we will gradually enter the “realm of freedom” in building Chinese modernization.

推进中国式现代化是一个长期任务，还有许多东西需要我们深化认识。要进一步加强理论研究和实践探索，使我们的认识、政策、举措更加符合客观规律，从而逐步进入中国式现代化建设的“自由王国”。

This is the main portion of the speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping on February 7, 2023, at the study session for newly elected members and alternate members of the Central Committee, as well as principal leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, on studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.