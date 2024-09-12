Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi on an inspection tour in Shaanxi and Gansu - The full propaganda package is not yet out, but on Wednesday media starting teasing snippets of Xi’s inspection tour. The key themes from the brief reports so far are “developing a sense of reverence and affection for Chinese civilization and passing on fine traditional Chinese culture from generation to generation”, “strengthening the protection and utilization of cultural relics and carrying out ecological protection and management of the Weihe River ” and rural revitalization. He also visited the Fuxi Temple 伏羲庙. Fuxi is a legendary ancient Chinese ruler, credited with creating early civilization.

2. Wang Yi at BRICS meeting for security matters - At the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors in St. Petersburg, Wang Yi emphasized the need for BRICS countries to build consensus and strengthen cooperation due to the complex int…