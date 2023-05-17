Xi in Shaanxi; China-Central Asia Summit; Special envoy in Ukraine; PLA joke getting more expensive
Boring newsletter today alert…had a hard time finding much interesting or insightful.
Due to a scheduling issue there will be no Sharp China podcast this week. We will be back next week.
Summary of the top items:
Xi stops in Shanxi, then meets Shaanxi leadership - On his way to Xi’an for the China-Central Asia Summit Xi stopped in Yuncheng, Shanxi to visit the Yuncheng Museum and a salt lake. In Xi’an he met with the Shaanxi provincial leadership where he emphasized the familiar themes of “building self-reliance and strength in science and technology, modernizing the industrial system, boosting coordinated development between urban and rural areas and between regions, expanding high-level opening up, and strengthening ecological and environmental protection”. The longest section in the official Chinese readout by word count was on the Xi Thought Study Campaign.
China-Central Asian Summit - The leaders are arriving, Xi met with Kazakhstan President Tokayev, on Tokayev’s 70th Birthday. Xi’s…