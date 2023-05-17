Xi stops in Shanxi, then meets Shaanxi leadership - On his way to Xi’an for the China-Central Asia Summit Xi stopped in Yuncheng, Shanxi to visit the Yuncheng Museum and a salt lake. In Xi’an he met with the Shaanxi provincial leadership where he emphasized the familiar themes of “building self-reliance and strength in science and technology, modernizing the industrial system, boosting coordinated development between urban and rural areas and between regions, expanding high-level opening up, and strengthening ecological and environmental protection”. The longest section in the official Chinese readout by word count was on the Xi Thought Study Campaign.