Today’s top items:

1. Xi inspects Shandong - Xi Jinping inspected Dezhou in northern Shandong on June 24, Xinhua reports, walking through wheat and corn fields in Lingcheng District, stopping at a neighboring village the propaganda system declared a “National Civilized Village,” and sitting down in a farmer’s house. The readout says agricultural and rural modernization “bears on the overall picture and the quality of Chinese modernization,” and that stable grain supply is “the top priority of agricultural production.”

This is the “three summers” (三夏) period, with harvest, sowing and managmeent happening at the same time, and Xi tends to surface in a major grain province around now to talk up self-sufficiency. Shandong is one of the biggest producers. He also linked the trip to July 1 and the Party’s 105th birthday, and worked in the “correct view of political performance” (正确政绩观) along with another push to “reduce burdens at the grassroots” (为基层减负).

Shandong Provincial Party Secretary L…