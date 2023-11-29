Politburo studies foreign legal system development - According to the readout Xi told the session that “it is necessary to deeply understand the importance and urgency of doing a good job in foreign-related legal work from the perspective of better coordinating both domestic and international situations, and development and security, and to build a foreign-related legal system and capabilities that are compatible with high-quality development and high-level opening up, thereby creating favorable legal conditions and an external environment for the steady and far-reaching progress of Chinese-style modernization.” He also said the country should “actively develop foreign-related legal services and cultivate a batch of world-class arbitration institutions and law firms”.