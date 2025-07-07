Summary of today’s top items:

1. Xi in Shanxi - July 7th is the 88th anniversary of the 1937 Marco Polo Bridge Incident, the start of Second Sino-Japanese War. Xi went on an inspection tour in Shanxi. The full propaganda package is not yet released. So far we know he “paid tribute to martyrs who died in a major campaign in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, when inspecting Yangquan of north China's Shanxi Province on Monday. At the monument square honoring the martyrs of the Hundred-Regiment Campaign during the war against Japanese aggression, Xi laid a floral basket to pay tribute to the martyrs, and then visited the memorial hall commemorating this major campaign.” Xi also visited the Yangquan Valve Company. Vice Premier He Lifeng accompanied Xi. Cai Qi did not, as he spoke at the commemoration ceremony at the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing.

2. 88th anniversary commemoration - The ceremony marked the opening of …