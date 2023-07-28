Xi in Sichuan - Xi has been on an inspection tour in Sichuan tour on his way to attend the the opening ceremony Friday of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu. We so far have a very short report of his inspection tour; historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation are among the themes of his tour. Xi also met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Chengdu. In the report of the Xi-Joko meeting CCTV showed Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, both Politburo members, attending the meeting, as did Wang Yi, State Councilor Shen Yiqin, the head of the NDRC Zheng Shanjie, the Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Jiang Jinquan, head of the Party Research Office, which is an impressive showing from the PRC side.