Xi in Xinjiang; China adjusts WTO status; Xi's UN emissions promise; Alibaba all in on AI
1. Xi in Xinjiang - Xi spent his second day in Xinjiang meeting with local leaders and attending an exhibition of the achievements of Xinjiang over the last seventy years. Among the highlights of his meeting, according to CCTV:
Xi Jinping stressed that based on its resource endowments and industrial foundation, Xinjiang must actively explore a path of high-quality development that suits its unique characteristics. It should insist on developing distinctive and advantageous industries and fostering competitive industrial clusters. It should strengthen the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, and develop new quality productive forces according to local conditions. It should reinforce the integration of culture and tourism to boost the development of the …